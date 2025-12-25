Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Even Terrorist Was Brought Back': Union Minister Vows For Vijay Mallya’s Swift Return

This follows the Bombay High Court's ultimatum for Mallya to return to India to have his plea heard. Mallya, residing in the UK since 2016, recently drew attention for a public appearance with another fugitive.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday called for the swift return of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, signalling tougher action against the liquor baron who has been living abroad for nearly a decade.

Speaking to reporters in Gonda, Singh said strict action would be taken against Mallya, who is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering.

“Action will be taken. Such people flee the country out of fear,” Singh said, adding that extradition is no longer an impossible task. “No one would have imagined that even terrorists could be extradited, but one of them was brought back,” he said, referring to the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Bombay High Court Issues Ultimatum

Singh’s remarks come days after the Bombay High Court issued a clear ultimatum to Mallya, asking him to return to India immediately or risk losing the chance to have his plea heard.

On Tuesday, the court said it would not entertain Mallya’s challenge to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act unless he came back to the country. The observation was made while hearing petitions filed by the 70-year-old businessman.

The high court raised the issue of his return while examining his pleas challenging an order declaring him a fugitive economic offender and questioning the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, enacted in 2018.

UK Stay, Public Appearances Draw Attention

Mallya has been based in the United Kingdom since 2016, after leaving India amid mounting legal troubles. Despite multiple extradition proceedings, he has remained overseas as Indian agencies continue efforts to bring him back to face trial.

Recently, the liquor baron drew attention after being seen at a party in London with another fugitive, Lalit Modi, during his 70th birthday celebrations on December 18. A video from the event showed Mallya smiling alongside his partner, Pinki Lalwani.

The public appearance, coupled with the high court’s warning and the union minister’s remarks, has renewed focus on Mallya’s long-pending return to India and the government’s push to act against high-profile economic offenders.

