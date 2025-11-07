Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Meerut Drum Murder Case: 'House For Sale' As Muskan's Family Plans To Leave City

A ‘House for Sale’ sign was spotted outside their residence on Wednesday. Speaking to PTI the following day, Muskan’s father, Pramod Rastogi, confirmed the family’s intention to move.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Eight months after the brutal killing of Saurabh Rajput, the shadow of the crime still hangs over Indiranagar in Meerut, where the family of the accused, Muskan Rastogi, has decided to leave the city.

A ‘House for Sale’ sign was spotted outside their residence on Wednesday. Speaking to PTI the following day, Muskan’s father, Pramod Rastogi, confirmed the family’s intention to move.

“There are only painful memories left here. We want to move out and start afresh,” he said.
Pramod’s wife, Kavita, and son, Rahul, have also supported the decision to relocate.

Financial Strain and Social Isolation

The family revealed that their financial and social situation has worsened dramatically since the incident on March 3. Pramod, who runs a jewellery business, said his shop is on the brink of closure as customers have stopped coming and creditors have suspended dealings.

Muskan’s younger sister, who earlier offered tuition at home, also lost her source of income after people stopped sending their children for lessons.

The Crime That Shocked Meerut

According to police records, Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, allegedly murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput, on March 3. The duo is accused of dismembering the body into four parts, concealing them in a drum filled with cement, and fleeing to Himachal Pradesh.

Muskan later confessed to the crime to her family, who subsequently alerted the police.

Dispute Over Property and Money

Muskan’s brother-in-law, Rahul alias Bablu, told local media that the house now on sale was allegedly constructed using funds sent by Saurabh from London.

“They hid the truth and built this house with Saurabh’s money. Now they are selling it,” he claimed.

Accused in Custody, Family Divided

Muskan and Sahil were arrested and produced in court on March 19, after which they were sent to judicial custody. Both remain lodged in Meerut district jail, where Muskan is currently pregnant.

Saurabh’s family has demanded a DNA test of the child, stating they would accept the baby only if proven to be Saurabh’s.

A local police official said Sahil is engaged in agricultural work inside the jail. Only his brother and grandmother visit him, while Muskan’s family has severed all contact with her, the official added.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Meerut Muskan Blue Drum Murdr Case
