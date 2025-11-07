British National Escapes Custody At Delhi Airport; Authorities Launch Manhunt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: In a major security breach at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, a British national managed to evade immigration authorities and leave the premises, prompting a large-scale search operation across the National Capital Region, officials confirmed.

Man Identified as Fitz Patrick from the UK

Police identified the fugitive as Fitz Patrick, a British citizen who arrived in Delhi from Bangkok on October 28. He was scheduled to take a connecting flight to London on the same day but failed to board it. According to preliminary findings, Patrick reportedly reached the airport late, missed his flight, and then exited the terminal instead of remaining under supervision.

Airline Alert Sparked Multi-Agency Operation

The following day, the airline raised an alert after it was unable to trace Patrick, leading to a coordinated operation involving the Delhi Police, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“A case has been registered and airline staff have been questioned. Teams are working to trace the individual using both technical and human intelligence,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

CCTV Footage Under Review

Authorities are reviewing airport CCTV footage to track Patrick’s movements and determine how he bypassed several layers of security. Multiple police teams have been deployed across Delhi and NCR to locate potential hideouts or routes he may have taken after leaving the airport.

Scheduled for Deportation to the UK

Officials said Patrick had been under observation as he was slated for deportation to the United Kingdom via Thailand. His disappearance has raised serious concerns about procedural lapses in monitoring foreign nationals in transit.

Security Tightened, Investigation Underway

Patrick remains untraceable as of now. Investigators are examining his travel history and intent, while additional measures have been put in place to strengthen surveillance and prevent similar incidents in the future.