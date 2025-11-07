Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

Firefighters quickly responded with four engines to contain the blaze, preventing its spread. The fire's cause is currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fire broke out at a McDonald’s outlet inside a mall in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the city’s fire brigade. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

The blaze is said to have started around 3:30 p.m. in the restaurant’s kitchen, triggering panic among staff and visitors at the mall. Four fire engines and several other emergency vehicles were immediately dispatched to the site to bring the situation under control.

“There is no report of anyone getting injured. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited,” a civic official said.

Firefighters were seen working to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby establishments within the mall. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Fire News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return Of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return Of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
Cities
Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported
Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported
Election 2025
After ‘Brazilian Model’, Indian Woman Goes Viral In Voter Fraud Row Linked To 'Vote Chori' Allegations
After ‘Brazilian Model’, Indian Woman Goes Viral In Voter Fraud Row Linked To 'Vote Chori' Allegations
West Bengal
Cyber Scam Hits TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee: Rs 56 Lakh Vanishes From SBI Account
Cyber Scam Hits TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee: Rs 56 Lakh Vanishes From SBI Account
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget