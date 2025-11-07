Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a McDonald’s outlet inside a mall in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the city’s fire brigade. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

The blaze is said to have started around 3:30 p.m. in the restaurant’s kitchen, triggering panic among staff and visitors at the mall. Four fire engines and several other emergency vehicles were immediately dispatched to the site to bring the situation under control.

“There is no report of anyone getting injured. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited,” a civic official said.

Firefighters were seen working to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby establishments within the mall. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.