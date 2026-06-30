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English NewsCitiesMumbai Tragedy: Child Killed After Tree Crashes Onto School Bus In Chembur

Mumbai Tragedy: Child Killed After Tree Crashes Onto School Bus In Chembur

Following the incident, firefighters, police personnel, 108 ambulance services and BMC ward staff reached the scene and launched a rescue operation.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tree fell on Mumbai school bus, one child killed.
  • Injured students hospitalized; rescue teams freed trapped child.
  • Residents voiced concerns about old trees; police investigate incident.

A child was killed and several others were injured after a large tree fell on a school bus carrying students in Mumbai's Chembur area on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Road No. 11, where a Universal High School bus was picking up students. According to reports, strong winds caused an old tree to collapse onto the vehicle, severely damaging its roof.

Rescue Teams Rush To The Spot

Following the incident, firefighters, police personnel, 108 ambulance services and BMC ward staff reached the scene and launched a rescue operation.

Emergency teams worked to free a child trapped inside the bus. The injured students were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Most of the children are reported to be between 8 and 14 years of age.

Local Residents Raise Concerns Over Old Trees

Residents of the area said several ageing trees in the locality are in a dangerous condition. The incident triggered panic in the neighbourhood.

Teams from the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are at the scene and are investigating the incident.

MP Rahul Shewale Confirms Child's Death

MP Rahul Shewale said one child died in the accident.

He stated, "At 2:50 pm, a tree fell on a school bus belonging to Universal School, Tilak Nagar, on Road No. 11 in Chembur, Mumbai, killing one child. All other students on the bus were safely evacuated. Four injured students are being treated at Jain Hospital."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Chembur, Mumbai on Wednesday?

A large tree fell on a Universal High School bus carrying students in Mumbai's Chembur area. This incident occurred on Road No. 11 while the bus was picking up students.

Were there any casualties in the school bus accident?

Yes, one child was killed in the accident. Several other students were injured, and four are currently being treated at Jain Hospital.

What caused the tree to fall on the school bus?

According to reports, strong winds caused an old tree to collapse onto the school bus. Local residents have raised concerns about other ageing trees in the locality.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chembur Mumbai Tragedy Child Killed In Chembur Tree Crashes Onto School Bus
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