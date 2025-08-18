Mumbai Rains: Flights, Trains Hit As IMD Issues Orange Alert, BMC Warns Of High Tide

Mumbai woke up to heavy showers on Monday, with relentless rain disrupting life across the city and its suburbs. By morning, both air and rail services had been affected, forcing airlines and Western Railway to issue travel updates for passengers. Due to the heavy rain, the Mumbai Police Commissioner has also urged people to step out only if necessary.

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city.



(Visuals from Gandhi Market Sion) pic.twitter.com/2Cu6rR0RIy August 18, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of moderate to heavy rain through the day. The forecast also includes the likelihood of very heavy spells, accompanied by strong winds touching 40-50 kmph. Temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C during the day and dip to about 24°C at night.

🌧️🌊 Mumbai Rains Update 🌊🌧️



Heavy to very heavy rainfall is lashing across several parts of Mumbai today.



📍 In South Mumbai – CST & Kalbadevi areas are witnessing intense rain with streets waterlogged and continuous showers creating a monsoon vibe.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/048SrJWQEe — Weatherman Uttam (@WesternIndiaWX) August 18, 2025

The IMD advisory further cautioned that high waves, ranging between 3 and 3.4 metres, are expected along the coast from Dongi Point to Belapur between 5:30 am and 11:30 pm on August 18. Fishermen and those engaged in marine activities have been asked to remain vigilant.

Adding to the concerns, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of a 3.08-meter-high tide around 6:51 pm. On Sunday evening, Tulsi Lake, one of Mumbai’s key reservoirs, began overflowing at 6:45 pm.

Airlines also issued travel advisories as rains slowed road traffic, especially on routes leading to Mumbai airport. Akasa Air cautioned passengers about congestion in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, urging them to allow extra travel time.

#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.



To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 18, 2025

IndiGo flagged waterlogging near airport routes in Mumbai and advised passengers to check flight status before leaving home. SpiceJet, meanwhile, informed travellers that weather disruptions in Delhi could impact connected flights.

Travel Advisory



☔ The rain continues to make its presence felt across Mumbai, and road travel has been affected in parts. Traffic is moving slowly on some routes to the airport due to persistent showers and pooling water.



If you are catching a flight today, we recommend… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 18, 2025

SpiceJet Advised flyers to keep an eye on their flight schedules, which might be affected to the rain.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECYWr0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 18, 2025

Local train services, the city’s lifeline, were not spared either. Waterlogging hit operations in several areas, prompting Western Railway to deploy high-capacity pumps at Dadar station to clear tracks. In its morning update, Western Railway said services were running between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, as well as Mahim and Goregaon.

For Mumbaikars, the day began with familiar scenes of waterlogged roads, delayed commutes, and long waits for updates. With heavy rain likely to continue, the question remains: how prepared is the city to handle another day under water?