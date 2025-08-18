Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai Rains: Flights, Trains Hit As IMD Issues Orange Alert, BMC Warns Of High Tide

Mumbai Rains: Flights, Trains Hit As IMD Issues Orange Alert, BMC Warns Of High Tide

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, disrupting air and rail services. The IMD issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy rainfall and strong winds.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Mumbai woke up to heavy showers on Monday, with relentless rain disrupting life across the city and its suburbs. By morning, both air and rail services had been affected, forcing airlines and Western Railway to issue travel updates for passengers. Due to the heavy rain, the Mumbai Police Commissioner has also urged people to step out only if necessary.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of moderate to heavy rain through the day. The forecast also includes the likelihood of very heavy spells, accompanied by strong winds touching 40-50 kmph. Temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C during the day and dip to about 24°C at night.

The IMD advisory further cautioned that high waves, ranging between 3 and 3.4 metres, are expected along the coast from Dongi Point to Belapur between 5:30 am and 11:30 pm on August 18. Fishermen and those engaged in marine activities have been asked to remain vigilant.

Adding to the concerns, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of a 3.08-meter-high tide around 6:51 pm. On Sunday evening, Tulsi Lake, one of Mumbai’s key reservoirs, began overflowing at 6:45 pm.

Airlines also issued travel advisories as rains slowed road traffic, especially on routes leading to Mumbai airport. Akasa Air cautioned passengers about congestion in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, urging them to allow extra travel time.

IndiGo flagged waterlogging near airport routes in Mumbai and advised passengers to check flight status before leaving home. SpiceJet, meanwhile, informed travellers that weather disruptions in Delhi could impact connected flights.

SpiceJet Advised flyers to keep an eye on their flight schedules, which might be affected to the rain.

Local train services, the city’s lifeline, were not spared either. Waterlogging hit operations in several areas, prompting Western Railway to deploy high-capacity pumps at Dadar station to clear tracks. In its morning update, Western Railway said services were running between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, as well as Mahim and Goregaon.

For Mumbaikars, the day began with familiar scenes of waterlogged roads, delayed commutes, and long waits for updates. With heavy rain likely to continue, the question remains: how prepared is the city to handle another day under water?

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rain Mumbai Floods Mumbai Weather
