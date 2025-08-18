Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Police Urges Mumbaikars To Remain At Home

Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Police Urges Mumbaikars To Remain At Home

Due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Mumbai, the BMC declared a holiday for all schools on Monday afternoon. The Mumbai Police has advised residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai Rain News: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday in all schools on Monday after heavy rain flooded streets. "All schools of the afternoon shift will remain closed today," the BMC said. Additionally, the Mumbai police has advised caution to all Mumbaikars as rain pounded the city.

"Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary," the Commissioner said in a statement.

The police have asked that citizens can reach out to them via helplines 100, 112, or 103 during emergencies, stressing: "Your safety always comes first."

Mumbai struggled through its third consecutive day of relentless rain on Monday, with several low-lying pockets of the city left waterlogged and traffic moving at a crawl.

Sheets of rain lashed parts of the financial capital, cutting visibility and choking key roads. The Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex were among the worst-hit, where rising water levels forced vehicles to inch forward or stop altogether.

Mumbai's local trains, considered the city's lifeline, were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, according to officials and commuters quoted by PTI. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), however, remained unaffected.

The downpour, which has been hammering the city since Saturday, intensified after 9 am on Monday, civic officials confirmed. Overnight rainfall only added to the pressure on an already waterlogged city.

Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) automatic weather stations showed that between 8 am Sunday and 6 am Monday, the eastern suburbs recorded the heaviest rainfall at 60.57 mm. The western suburbs followed with 52.30 mm, while the island city received 45 mm.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority's Sachet portal issued a red warning for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Raigad districts until noon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai and Thane under an orange alert until Tuesday — just one step below the most severe warning. After this period, showers are expected to ease slightly, though heavy rain is still forecast.

Authorities urged residents to exercise caution. Greater Mumbai's Police Commissioner advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rain Mumbai Floods Mumbai Weather ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Police Urges Mumbaikars To Remain At Home
Schools Closed, Streets Flooded, Police On Alert — Downpour Throws Mumbaikars' Life Out Of Gear
World
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
South Cinema
Anil Kapoor Out Of Suriya’s Next? Director Venky Atluri Breaks Silence
Anil Kapoor–Suriya Collab? Here’s What Venky Atluri Really Said
Cities
Army Jawan Returning To Duty In Srinagar Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held
Army Jawan Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held — Video
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget