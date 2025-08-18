Mumbai Rain News: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday in all schools on Monday after heavy rain flooded streets. "All schools of the afternoon shift will remain closed today," the BMC said. Additionally, the Mumbai police has advised caution to all Mumbaikars as rain pounded the city.

"Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary," the Commissioner said in a statement.

Dear Mumbaikars,



Our… — Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 18, 2025

The police have asked that citizens can reach out to them via helplines 100, 112, or 103 during emergencies, stressing: "Your safety always comes first."

Mumbai struggled through its third consecutive day of relentless rain on Monday, with several low-lying pockets of the city left waterlogged and traffic moving at a crawl.

Sheets of rain lashed parts of the financial capital, cutting visibility and choking key roads. The Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex were among the worst-hit, where rising water levels forced vehicles to inch forward or stop altogether.

Mumbai's local trains, considered the city's lifeline, were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, according to officials and commuters quoted by PTI. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), however, remained unaffected.

The downpour, which has been hammering the city since Saturday, intensified after 9 am on Monday, civic officials confirmed. Overnight rainfall only added to the pressure on an already waterlogged city.

Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) automatic weather stations showed that between 8 am Sunday and 6 am Monday, the eastern suburbs recorded the heaviest rainfall at 60.57 mm. The western suburbs followed with 52.30 mm, while the island city received 45 mm.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority's Sachet portal issued a red warning for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Raigad districts until noon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai and Thane under an orange alert until Tuesday — just one step below the most severe warning. After this period, showers are expected to ease slightly, though heavy rain is still forecast.

Authorities urged residents to exercise caution. Greater Mumbai's Police Commissioner advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert.