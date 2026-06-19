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HomeCitiesPOCSO Accused Gets 4-Day Bail To Appear For NEET Retest; Court Imposes Strict Conditions

POCSO Accused Gets 4-Day Bail To Appear For NEET Retest; Court Imposes Strict Conditions

A Mumbai POCSO court granted a rape accused temporary bail from June 18-21 to appear for the NEET retest.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai court granted temporary bail to 18-year-old accused.
  • He will appear for NEET retest June 21 as scheduled.
  • Victim's no-objection and conditions secured the bail.

Mumbai: A special POCSO court in Mumbai has granted a four-day temporary bail to an 18-year-old man, lodged in jail on rape charges, to enable him to appear for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21.

Special Judge S R Sharma on Thursday granted relief to the accused, currently lodged in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, after the rape survivor gave her no objection, subject to the assurance that he would not defame or threaten her family while on bail.

The temporary bail was granted by the court from June 18 to June 21 on a bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of a like amount.

The court directed him to surrender in front of the authorities before 2 pm on June 22, a day after the medical entrance re-examination.

The 18-year-old has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Advocate Kapil Vishwas Zodge, appearing for the accused, argued that the criminal justice system aims to facilitate the rehabilitation of convicted offenders and incarcerated individuals, and the young man deserved an opportunity to appear for the medical entrance test to rectify his mistakes.

He pointed out that the accused needed time to prepare for the test, as doing so under police escort would affect his mental state.

Special Public Prosecutor Chaitrali Panshikar opposed the temporary bail plea, citing the serious nature of the allegations against the teenager.

The prosecution suggested that the accused should only be allowed to appear for the exam under police escort for a single day.

Taking note of the higher secondary exam certificate and the provisional NEET admit card produced by the defence, the court remarked that there were “perspicuous valid grounds” to release the accused on temporary bail.

“So far as apprehensions of the prosecution side are concerned, those can be addressed by putting requisite conditions,” the Judge noted.

The court, while releasing the accused, directed him not to contact the victim in any manner, tamper with evidence, or make any inducements or threats to anyone acquainted with the case.

Further, the judge asked the accused to submit an undertaking that he would appear for the exam and provide supporting documentation of his appearance upon surrendering. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the 18-year-old granted temporary bail?

He was granted temporary bail by a special POCSO court to appear for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21. His lawyer argued for an opportunity for rehabilitation.

What were the conditions for the temporary bail?

The bail was granted on a bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety. He must not contact the victim or tamper with evidence and submit an undertaking to appear for the exam.

When does the accused need to surrender?

The court directed him to surrender before the authorities by 2 pm on June 22. This is a day after his medical entrance re-examination.

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Mumbai Court POCSO Case NEET 2026
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