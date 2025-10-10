Over 1.55 Lakh Commuters Take Mumbai Metro Aqua Line On Day 1

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOver 1.55 Lakh Commuters Take Mumbai Metro Aqua Line On Day 1

Mumbai's Metro Line 3, connecting Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR, transported 155,456 passengers on its first full operational day.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 07:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: More than 1.55 lakh commuters took Mumbai’s Metro Line-3 on the first day of its full-length operation between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR, officials said on Friday.

The 33.5-km underground corridor, also known as Aqua Line, ferried 1,55,456 passengers on Thursday, which was its first day of full operation, they said.

The Metro-3 line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, connects south Mumbai with the Western suburbs through 27 stations.

The line is expected to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time between key business districts, tourist attractions and residential areas across the city, officials added.

Non-functional escalators and ticket vending machines, lack of mobile network and long queues for tickets at certain stations were the few major problems users faced during the first day of full-length operation of the line. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

