Commuter Backlash Hits Newly Launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3, Chaos At Churchgate — Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mumbai’s long-awaited Metro Aqua Line 3, the city’s first fully underground metro corridor, stumbled on its inaugural day after a major mobile network failure disrupted operations at Churchgate station, leading to chaos and overcrowding.

According to reports, a technical glitch caused the entry-exit flap barriers to malfunction, forcing staff to manually open gates for thousands of stranded commuters. The incident overshadowed what was meant to be a historic milestone in Mumbai’s public transport system.

By 7 PM, more than 1.18 lakh passengers had already used the line. However, the absence of mobile connectivity inside the underground stations left commuters unable to access ticketing apps or QR-based payment options. Passengers had to depend solely on cash payments, resulting in long queues, delays, and widespread frustration.

Do you really think 2 CISF personnel at each entry and just 4 AFC gates are enough for commuters on @MumbaiMetro3?



Here’s the chaos that unfolded today at Churchgate/CSMT metro stn



We waited years for this line, but clearly, crowd mgmt was poor!!



@rajtoday @mumbaimatterz https://t.co/eBpOR9pNvr pic.twitter.com/EFEfETwm58 — Public Pulse (@public_pulseIN) October 9, 2025

A video of the scene, shared on Instagram by journalist Faizaan Khan, showed massive crowds stuck near the exit barriers as metro staff struggled to manage the situation. The footage quickly went viral, drawing criticism over the lack of preparedness for digital payment disruptions.

The Phase 2B stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. The complete 33.5 km corridor runs from Aarey JVLR in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south, featuring 27 stations—26 underground and one at grade. Trains operate daily from 5:55 AM to 10:30 PM, with end-to-end travel taking under an hour.