Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAfter Trump Call, Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Agreement To Gaza Ceasefire Plan, Condemns Terrorism

After Trump Call, Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Agreement To Gaza Ceasefire Plan, Condemns Terrorism

Modi welcomed the deal, hoping it would alleviate suffering and lead to lasting peace, while reaffirming his stance against terrorism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on the agreement to the Gaza ceasefire plan that would pause the three-year-old war between Israel and Hamas that has killed over 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza. 

"Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world," Modi said in a post on X. 

Modi-Trump Call

The phone call between Modi and Netanyahu follows the Prime Minister's conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which he praised the successful agreement on the first phase of the West Asia peace plan. 

The telephonic conversation, which also covered the ongoing India–US trade negotiations, comes at a time when bilateral ties have faced strains following recent US tariffs on Indian goods.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote:

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.”

Modi Welcomes Gaza Agreement

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister publicly welcomed the deal, which includes a ceasefire and the release of hostages. He hailed it as a step towards peace and stability in the region.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” Modi said in another post.

Expressing hope that the development would ease humanitarian suffering, he added:

“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.”

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Israel Hamas War Gaza Peace Deal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' US Prez Trump, Lauds 'Gaza Peace Plan Success, Progress In Trade Negotiations'
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Trump, Lauds 'Gaza Peace Plan Success, Progress In Trade Talks'
India
After Trump Call, Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Agreement To Gaza Ceasefire Plan, Condemns Terrorism
After Trump Call, Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Agreement To Gaza Ceasefire Plan, Condemns Terrorism
India
PM Modi Flags Khalistani Extremism To UK's Keir Starmer: 'No Space For Radicalism In Democracies'
PM Modi Flags Khalistani Extremism To UK's Keir Starmer: 'No Space For Radicalism In Democracies'
Election 2025
'NDA's Seat Sharing Announcement To Be Made In…’: Bihar BJP As Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals His Demand
'NDA's Seat Sharing Announcement To Be Made In…’: Bihar BJP As Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals His Demand
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget