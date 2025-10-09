Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on the agreement to the Gaza ceasefire plan that would pause the three-year-old war between Israel and Hamas that has killed over 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

"Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi-Trump Call

The phone call between Modi and Netanyahu follows the Prime Minister's conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which he praised the successful agreement on the first phase of the West Asia peace plan.

The telephonic conversation, which also covered the ongoing India–US trade negotiations, comes at a time when bilateral ties have faced strains following recent US tariffs on Indian goods.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote:

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.”

Modi Welcomes Gaza Agreement

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister publicly welcomed the deal, which includes a ceasefire and the release of hostages. He hailed it as a step towards peace and stability in the region.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” Modi said in another post.

Expressing hope that the development would ease humanitarian suffering, he added:

“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.”