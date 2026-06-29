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English NewsCitiesMonsoon Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai And Red Alert For Palghar

Monsoon Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai And Red Alert For Palghar

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai today, forecasting heavy rainfall, while Palghar remains under a red alert as extremely heavy rain is likely, prompting authorities to stay on high alert.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 11:20 PM (IST)

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next few days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

According to the weather bureau’s latest district-wise forecast, Mumbai is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to a few places through Friday, with a brief respite on Tuesday, when the city moves to a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph For Monday and Wednesday, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to a few places, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, while heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Thursday and Friday.

ALSO READ | Delhi To Get Relief From Heat As IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms Today

The department has issued a red alert for the neighbouring Palghar district for Monday, warning of extremely heavy showers and thunderstorms, and an orange alert for Raigad for five days. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
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Palghar Mumbai Rain Orange Alert IMD Rain In Mumbai Maharashtra Weather Ain In Palghar
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