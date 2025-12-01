Mumbai Enforces GRAP-4 Amid Worsening Air Quality; BMC Issues 28-Point Guideline

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMumbai Enforces GRAP-4 Amid Worsening Air Quality; BMC Issues 28-Point Guideline

Mumbai has enforced strict restrictions under GRAP 4 after the air quality crossed the 'very poor' and 'severe' thresholds in several areas.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai has implemented the strictest restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP-4 amid worsening air pollution in the financial capital. With this, Mumbai has also joined Delhi in the list of cities grappling with toxic air quality.

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, issued a comprehensive guideline encompassing 28 points to curb the rising air pollution after the AQI crossed 'very poor' and 'severe' thresholds in several areas.

BMC has warned against undertaking any actions at construction or project sites that could contribute to air pollution. It has also urged citizens to ensure strict compliance with all guidelines and cooperation with the Municipal Corporation's efforts. Stop-work/shutdown notices were also issued to over 50 construction sites. 

According to the BMC, one of the major contributors to dust pollution are construction sites. The new guidelines instruct contractors and developers to ensure that dust does not spread from construction sites and that fuel such as firewood or material that generates excess smoke for cooking at labour camps are avoided. BMC also said that proper arrangements are being made to maintain hygiene and safety for workers.

Some of the points in the guideline include:

  • Erection of a minimum 35-foot-high metal barricade around all construction projects taller than 70 metres.

  • All construction projects spread over more than one acre must have a metal enclosure at least 35 feet high, while projects on less than one acre must have an enclosure at least 25 feet high.

  • Buildings under construction must be completely covered and enclosed on all sides using green cloth, jute, or tarpaulin.

  • During the demolition of any structure, the site must be fully covered from top to bottom with tarpaulin/green cloth/jute sheets, and continuous water sprinkling must be carried out during the demolition work.

  • All vehicles transporting materials must have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and must present it whenever demanded by the competent authority.

  • If vehicles transporting construction materials or construction or demolition debris are found violating prescribed provisions, they should be seized.

  • All construction workers/managers must wear personal protective equipment such as masks, goggles, helmets, etc.

  • At all sites of bridges, flyovers, and similar projects undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there must be barricading of 25 feet in height.

  • Smog guns or water sprinklers must be used during construction.

  • All above-ground construction work of the Metro Rail project must be enclosed with 25-foot-high barricading.

The worst-hit areas include Malad, Mazgaon, Deonar, Borivali East, Navy Nagar, Chakala-Andheri East, Powai, and Mulund. Mumbai residents are complaining of breathing problems, burning eyes, and a sore throat, much like what people in Delhi are experiencing.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Air Pollution MUMBAI Mumbai Pollution GRAP 4
