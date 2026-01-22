Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai’s Bellasis Flyover To Open For Public Next Week, 4 Months Ahead Of Deadline

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)

Mumbai’s Bellasis flyover, a crucial east–west link connecting Tardeo, Nagpada and Mumbai Central, is expected to be opened to traffic as early as next week. Civic officials said all finishing work was wrapped up on January 6, following which load testing, structural checks and safety certifications were completed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed the project in just over 15 months—nearly four months ahead of the original deadline. The flyover will be opened once the mandatory no-objection certificate is received from the Railways, in coordination with the traffic police authorities.

Once operational, the flyover is set to restore long-disrupted east–west connectivity and ease congestion on key arterial roads such as Jahangir Boman Behram Marg, Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg (Grant Road), Pathe Bapurao Marg, and the stretch near the Mahalaxmi station bridge.

British-era Bellasis Flyover Declared Unsafe

The earlier British-era Bellasis flyover had been declared unsafe, prompting its demolition and reconstruction as part of the BMC’s infrastructure upgrade programme. The work order was issued in September 2024, and construction began on October 1 the same year. While work over the railway tracks was carried out by the Railways, the BMC executed girder bracing, deck sheet installation, slab casting and the construction of approach roads on both sides.

Officials said the project was divided into multiple sub-activities with clearly defined timelines, with support from the local ward office and traffic police playing a key role in smooth execution.

The new Bellasis Flyover has a total length of 333 metres -- about 138.4 metres on the eastern side, 157.4 metres on the western side, and 36.9 metres within railway limits. The carriageway is 7 metres wide and includes wide footpaths on both sides, a feature pedestrians say is often missing in recently rebuilt bridges.

Civic officials acknowledged that the project faced several challenges, including the relocation of BEST buses, removal of 13 obstructing structures with rehabilitation of affected residents, demolition of a boundary wall of a nearby housing society, and a case pending before the high court. Despite these hurdles, engineers ensured steady progress, with work continuing even through the four-month monsoon period, enabling early completion.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Mumbai News Mumbai Bellasis Flyover
