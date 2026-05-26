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HomeCitiesMumbai Bakrid Row: Scuffle Breaks Out After Hindu Groups Oppose Goat Sacrifice

Mumbai Bakrid Row: Scuffle Breaks Out After Hindu Groups Oppose Goat Sacrifice

Tensions erupted in Mumbai’s Mira Road after a dispute over a Bakrid goat shed led to clashes between two groups in a housing society.

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 26 May 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Goat shed dispute ahead of Bakrid caused Mira Road society tensions.
  • Muslim community's shed demolished, then attempts to rebuild.
  • Verbal arguments escalated into physical scuffles, police deployed.

Residents of a housing society in Mira Road on the outskirts of Mumbai witnessed tensions escalating ahead of Bakrid after a dispute over a temporary goat shed led to clashes between two groups. The incident took place at Poonam Cluster Society, where members of the Muslim community had reportedly erected a shed for keeping goats ahead of ritual sacrifice during the festival. However, following complaints from Hindu residents and local organisations, the municipal corporation removed the structure on Tuesday afternoon.

Fresh Attempt Triggers Tension

According to reports, tensions flared again when members of the Muslim community allegedly began rebuilding the shed after it was demolished. This prompted protests from Hindu groups and residents, leading to heated arguments between both sides inside the society premises.

Police Deployed In Area

The verbal altercation soon escalated into physical scuffles, with reports of pushing and assault emerging from the scene. Police teams rushed to the area after receiving information about the disturbance and attempted to bring the situation under control.

Authorities said the atmosphere in the locality remains tense, with a heavy police presence deployed to prevent any further escalation. Residents have also been urged to maintain peace and celebrate the festival responsibly.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Kashimira Police Station in connection with the alleged attack on workers associated with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). An FIR has been filed against an unidentified individual under Sections 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials are continuing their investigation into the matter while monitoring the situation closely to ensure law and order is maintained in the area.

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

Published at : 26 May 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bakra Eid Bakra Eid 2026 Mumbai Protest Bakra Eid
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