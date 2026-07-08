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English NewsCitiesMP Woman Delivers 4 Babies In Auto, All Newborns Die

MP Woman Delivers 4 Babies In Auto, All Newborns Die

The District Chief Medical and Health Officer said that Rajni Singaram was brought to the government health centre after she experienced labour pain in the seventh month of her pregnancy.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 09:11 AM (IST)

Mandla (MP): A woman delivered quadruplets inside an autorickshaw while being taken to the hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, but all four babies died shortly after birth.

Her family alleged that the absence of an ambulance to transport her cost the newborns their lives on Tuesday, while health officials said the babies succumbed to premature delivery and their incomplete development.

The woman's husband claimed that if an ambulance had been made available on time, the babies could have survived.

District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr D J Mohanty said that Rajni Singaram, a resident of Naigaon, was brought to the government health centre in Ghuthas by a private vehicle after she experienced labour pain in the seventh month of her pregnancy.

Due to her critical condition, she was transferred to the community health centre in Bichhiya in an autorickshaw, the official said.

But before reaching the community health centre, she gave birth to four children in a private vehicle, Mohanty said, adding, "All four babies -- three girls and a boy -- died because they were premature and weighed around 1.5 kilograms each." The official further said the woman has been admitted to the Bichhiya Community Health Centre and is out of danger.

The woman’s family members, however, alleged that they called the emergency ambulance service after she went into labour, but when no response came, they took her to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

Her husband, Ganesh Singaram, claimed that if an ambulance had been available on time, his children could have been saved.

Asked about the allegations, Mandla District Magistrate Rahul Namdev Dhote told PTI that he has not received any complaint so far in this connection.

If a complaint is received, the matter will be investigated and necessary action will be taken, he added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Jul 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh MP News
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