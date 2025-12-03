'More Scared Of Islam Than Atomic Bomb': Jamiat Chief Slams Sectarian Forces

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani on Tuesday alleged that sectarian forces are afraid of Islam and are spreading false propaganda to malign it. He said it is wrong to link Islam with terrorism, as the religion stands for peace, love, and humanity.

Madani claimed that rumours are being deliberately spread about Islam to fuel hatred in people’s minds. “These people are not as afraid of the atomic bomb as they are of Islam,” he said, asserting that those dreaming of eliminating Islam will fail because Islam will endure until the Day of Judgment.

‘All humans are brothers’

Madani said all human beings are descendants of Adam and that religion came later. He added that those creating an anti-Islam atmosphere neither understand history nor truly love the country. Appealing for unity, he urged people, wherever they live, to keep alive the message of love and brotherhood. “Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, all must live a life of love and affection,” he said, warning that spreading hatred in the name of religion is harmful to the nation.

‘Power is never permanent’

The Jamiat chief also cautioned those using power to spread hatred, saying authority is never permanent and governments keep changing. He reiterated that Islam has existed for 1,400 years and, God willing, will remain until the end of time.

Madani Sparks Row

Last week, the Muslim cleric courted controversy after his remarks in New Delhi where he alleged discrimination against Muslims, referring to multiple security investigations focused on Al Falah University in connection with the recent car blast near the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

He further remarked that Muslims like Zohran Mamdani and a Khan could become mayors of New York and London, respectively, but Muslims in India could not even hold positions like university vice-chancellors.

"The world thinks that Muslims have been crippled and finished. I don’t believe so. Today, a Muslim, Mamdani, can become the mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London; whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice chancellor," he had stated at a session at the Jamiat headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.