Uttarakhand: 19 NHPC Workers Trapped As Landslide Blocks Tunnels, Rescue Efforts On

Uttarakhand: 19 NHPC Workers Trapped As Landslide Blocks Tunnels, Rescue Efforts On

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Nineteen employees of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) were trapped inside the powerhouse of the Dhauliganga Hydroelectric Project in Pithoragarh district on Sunday after a landslide blocked both normal and emergency tunnels.

According to officials, continuous rainfall triggered the landslide near the project site in Ealagarh, close to Dharchula, leaving the entry routes completely choked with debris, news agency PTI reported.

Dharchula Deputy District Magistrate Jitendra Verma confirmed that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) machines have been deployed to clear the obstruction. “Machines have been deployed to remove the debris, and the way will be cleared by evening, after which all the workers will be able to come out,” Verma said, as quoted by PTI.

Despite intermittent landslides, the clearing operation is ongoing with JCB machines, he added. Verma emphasised that all workers are safe and would be evacuated once access is restored. Power generation from the project continues without interruption.

Purported visuals of the landslide have surfaced on social media.

.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 31 Aug 2025 05:51 PM (IST)

