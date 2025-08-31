The Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools in the state until September 3, officials announced on Sunday, as the region grapples with a severe flood situation. This latest announcement follows a previous directive that had closed schools from August 27 to August 30.

The decision was made in response to the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed the extended holiday period, stating, "In accordance with the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, keeping in view the flood situation in Punjab, holidays have been declared in all government/aided/recognised and private schools in the state until September 3, 2025."

The minister also took to the social media platform X to urge parents and students to prioritise their well-being. "Parents and students are requested to prioritise safety and comply with the instructions issued by the administration," Bains said. The measure is a precautionary step to ensure the safety of students and staff as floodwaters continue to rise across the state.

Punjab CM Mann Writes to PM Modi, Seeks ₹60,000 Crore Aid Release

Highlighting the scale of devastation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the release of ₹60,000 crore, which he claimed were Punjab’s pending funds with the Centre. “Punjab is facing a tough time due to the worst flood conditions. You are requested to release all funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India, which is to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore,” Mann stated in his letter, as per news agency PTI.

Mann argued that an estimated permanent loss of revenue of ₹49,727 crore had occurred due to the transition from VAT to GST, without compensation from the Centre. Additionally, he cited losses of over ₹8,000 crore owing to cuts in the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Mandi Development Fund (MDF). He also pointed out that recently scrapped Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects worth ₹828 crore would adversely impact rural connectivity.

Punjab CM Mann Demandd Revision in Relief Norms

The Chief Minister further pressed for revisions in the compensation structure under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), arguing that current norms were “totally unrealistic.” Mann pointed to the example of crop loss compensation, fixed at ₹17,000 per hectare (₹6,800 per acre), calling it a “cruel joke with the farmers.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) writes a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/l3LR0rITpW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2025

He noted that his government had been topping up the amount to ₹15,000 per acre but insisted that the minimum should be increased to ₹50,000 per acre given the extensive losses suffered. “Since the crops were almost at the harvesting stage, I feel that at least Rs 50,000 per acre should be paid to the farmers. So I request you to revise the norms of compensation of SDRF. Needless to say the state government shall continue to contribute 25 per cent as per the scheme of SDRF,” Mann added.

Meanwhile, the Army on Saturday carried out a dramatic rescue of a woman and her 15-day-old baby trapped for four days on the first floor of a submerged house in Dhangai village of Gurdaspur district, PTI reported. The rescue came amid relentless flooding in Punjab, where swollen rivers and seasonal rivulets have inundated large parts of the state.

Army’s Rescue Through Submerged Terrain

According to a statement, sappers of the Army’s Kharga Corps received information about the stranded duo and swung into action. The woman, who had undergone a caesarean surgery just two weeks ago, and her newborn were evacuated with the help of an improvised ladder. Soldiers then transported them three kilometres by boat through strong currents and another 15 kilometres in an Army vehicle across submerged areas, providing milk and water along the way. The mother and child were later reunited with their family.

VIDEO | Gurdaspur, Punjab: Army Kharga Corps Sappers rescue a mother, who had undergone a C-section, and her 15-day-old baby, stranded for four days in flood-hit Dhangai village.



They were evacuated through submerged areas by boat and Army vehicle, and later reunited with… pic.twitter.com/uceVzBFQZ5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2025

According to PTI, Lieutenant General Manoj Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, also visited flood-hit border regions to assess the situation, interact with civilians and relief teams, and review ongoing operations. He praised the coordinated efforts of all agencies, assuring citizens of the Army’s complete support “in safeguarding lives and property.”

Punjab’s Flood Misery Worsens

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have swelled the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, flooding around 1,000 villages and affecting lakhs of people. Officials said about three lakh acres of farmland, largely paddy fields nearing harvest, remain underwater, causing massive crop and livestock losses across Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

Relief and rescue efforts by the Army, NDRF, BSF, Punjab Police and local administrations are continuing on a war footing.