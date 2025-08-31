Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFlooding Forces Punjab To Extend School Closure, CM Mann Urges PM Modi To Release Rs 60,000 Cr Aid

Flooding Forces Punjab To Extend School Closure, CM Mann Urges PM Modi To Release Rs 60,000 Cr Aid

Due to severe flooding, Punjab extended school closures until September 3. CM Mann requested ₹60,000 crore in pending funds from PM Modi, citing revenue losses and inadequate disaster relief norms.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools in the state until September 3, officials announced on Sunday, as the region grapples with a severe flood situation. This latest announcement follows a previous directive that had closed schools from August 27 to August 30.

The decision was made in response to the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed the extended holiday period, stating, "In accordance with the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, keeping in view the flood situation in Punjab, holidays have been declared in all government/aided/recognised and private schools in the state until September 3, 2025."

The minister also took to the social media platform X to urge parents and students to prioritise their well-being. "Parents and students are requested to prioritise safety and comply with the instructions issued by the administration," Bains said. The measure is a precautionary step to ensure the safety of students and staff as floodwaters continue to rise across the state.

Punjab CM Mann Writes to PM Modi, Seeks ₹60,000 Crore Aid Release

Highlighting the scale of devastation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the release of ₹60,000 crore, which he claimed were Punjab’s pending funds with the Centre. “Punjab is facing a tough time due to the worst flood conditions. You are requested to release all funds of Punjab stuck with the Government of India, which is to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore,” Mann stated in his letter, as per news agency PTI.

Mann argued that an estimated permanent loss of revenue of ₹49,727 crore had occurred due to the transition from VAT to GST, without compensation from the Centre. Additionally, he cited losses of over ₹8,000 crore owing to cuts in the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Mandi Development Fund (MDF). He also pointed out that recently scrapped Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects worth ₹828 crore would adversely impact rural connectivity.

Punjab CM Mann Demandd Revision in Relief Norms

The Chief Minister further pressed for revisions in the compensation structure under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), arguing that current norms were “totally unrealistic.” Mann pointed to the example of crop loss compensation, fixed at ₹17,000 per hectare (₹6,800 per acre), calling it a “cruel joke with the farmers.”

He noted that his government had been topping up the amount to ₹15,000 per acre but insisted that the minimum should be increased to ₹50,000 per acre given the extensive losses suffered. “Since the crops were almost at the harvesting stage, I feel that at least Rs 50,000 per acre should be paid to the farmers. So I request you to revise the norms of compensation of SDRF. Needless to say the state government shall continue to contribute 25 per cent as per the scheme of SDRF,” Mann added.

Meanwhile, the Army on Saturday carried out a dramatic rescue of a woman and her 15-day-old baby trapped for four days on the first floor of a submerged house in Dhangai village of Gurdaspur district, PTI reported. The rescue came amid relentless flooding in Punjab, where swollen rivers and seasonal rivulets have inundated large parts of the state.

Army’s Rescue Through Submerged Terrain

According to a statement, sappers of the Army’s Kharga Corps received information about the stranded duo and swung into action. The woman, who had undergone a caesarean surgery just two weeks ago, and her newborn were evacuated with the help of an improvised ladder. Soldiers then transported them three kilometres by boat through strong currents and another 15 kilometres in an Army vehicle across submerged areas, providing milk and water along the way. The mother and child were later reunited with their family.

According to PTI, Lieutenant General Manoj Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, also visited flood-hit border regions to assess the situation, interact with civilians and relief teams, and review ongoing operations. He praised the coordinated efforts of all agencies, assuring citizens of the Army’s complete support “in safeguarding lives and property.”

Punjab’s Flood Misery Worsens

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have swelled the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, flooding around 1,000 villages and affecting lakhs of people. Officials said about three lakh acres of farmland, largely paddy fields nearing harvest, remain underwater, causing massive crop and livestock losses across Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

Relief and rescue efforts by the Army, NDRF, BSF, Punjab Police and local administrations are continuing on a war footing.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Bhagwant Mann PM Modi Punjab Floods
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Television
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Battle With Cancer
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away After Battle With Cancer
Cities
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
India
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi and President Xi Signal Reset in Ties with Warm Handshake and Key Talks | ABP NEWS
Major Scare Averted: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi After Engine Fire Signal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi-Xi Meeting, Warns Against China’s Economic Infiltration | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: After Galwan and Tariff Tensions, PM Modi-President Xi Meeting Draws Global Attention
India-China Summit: President Putin Arrives in China for SCO Summit; Set to Meet PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget