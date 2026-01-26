Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMirzapur Gym Religious Conversion Racket Targeting Hindu Women: Kingpin Arrested

Mirzapur Gym Religious Conversion Racket Targeting Hindu Women: Kingpin Arrested

The recent development came when police apprehended Imran Khan, the alleged kingpin, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while he was reportedly trying to board a flight to Dubai.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 03:49 PM (IST)

Police in Uttar Pradesh have made a significant breakthrough in the gym-linked religious conversion and blackmail case in Mirzapur, uncovering fresh developments as the investigation deepens. Three days after the original racket involving around 30 Hindu women was exposed, authorities have arrested the alleged mastermind as he attempted to flee the country, marking a major advance in the probe. The case, which has drawn widespread attention for its use of AI-manipulated content and coercive tactics, continues to unfold as officers extend their efforts to dismantle the network.

Mastermind Nabbed As Arrests Mount

The most recent development came when police apprehended Imran Khan, the alleged kingpin behind the syndicate, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while he was reportedly trying to board a flight to Dubai with his family. A lookout notice and a reward of Rs 25,000 had been issued for his capture. Authorities from the immigration department intercepted him following coordinated intelligence and enforcement action, handing him over to Mirzapur police as the investigation accelerates.

Imran is accused of orchestrating a network of five gyms in Mirzapur through which women were allegedly targeted. Investigators allege that those behind the racket befriended women, obtained personal photographs and videos, and then used AI tools to generate obscene content. Victims were reportedly blackmailed with this content and pressured not only for money but also to convert their religion, according to law-enforcement sources.

Ongoing Probe And Evidence Review

Prior to Imran’s arrest, six others had already been taken into custody. Several of those arrested had previously resisted police, and at least one was detained following an encounter during a raid. Police have sealed all five gyms linked to the case and are now combing through digital evidence to determine whether the syndicate’s activities extend beyond Mirzapur. Forensic teams are analysing recovered AI-generated files and communications, while officers urge any other possible victims to come forward, promising confidentiality and support as the probe continues.

Related Video

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mirzapur UTTAR PRADESH Mirzapur Gym Mirzapur Gym Conversion
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit
UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit
Cities
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
News
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget