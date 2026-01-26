Mirzapur Gym Religious Conversion Racket Targeting Hindu Women: Kingpin Arrested

Police in Uttar Pradesh have made a significant breakthrough in the gym-linked religious conversion and blackmail case in Mirzapur, uncovering fresh developments as the investigation deepens. Three days after the original racket involving around 30 Hindu women was exposed, authorities have arrested the alleged mastermind as he attempted to flee the country, marking a major advance in the probe. The case, which has drawn widespread attention for its use of AI-manipulated content and coercive tactics, continues to unfold as officers extend their efforts to dismantle the network.

Mastermind Nabbed As Arrests Mount

The most recent development came when police apprehended Imran Khan, the alleged kingpin behind the syndicate, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while he was reportedly trying to board a flight to Dubai with his family. A lookout notice and a reward of Rs 25,000 had been issued for his capture. Authorities from the immigration department intercepted him following coordinated intelligence and enforcement action, handing him over to Mirzapur police as the investigation accelerates.

Imran is accused of orchestrating a network of five gyms in Mirzapur through which women were allegedly targeted. Investigators allege that those behind the racket befriended women, obtained personal photographs and videos, and then used AI tools to generate obscene content. Victims were reportedly blackmailed with this content and pressured not only for money but also to convert their religion, according to law-enforcement sources.

Ongoing Probe And Evidence Review

Prior to Imran’s arrest, six others had already been taken into custody. Several of those arrested had previously resisted police, and at least one was detained following an encounter during a raid. Police have sealed all five gyms linked to the case and are now combing through digital evidence to determine whether the syndicate’s activities extend beyond Mirzapur. Forensic teams are analysing recovered AI-generated files and communications, while officers urge any other possible victims to come forward, promising confidentiality and support as the probe continues.

