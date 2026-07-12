Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speeding Mercedes struck two youths outside Chandigarh disco club.

Driver repeatedly drove over victims before fleeing the scene.

Two youths were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding Mercedes car outside a disco club in Chandigarh's Sector 26 on Saturday evening. The driver fled the scene with the vehicle immediately after the accident. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

The injured have been identified as Amanjat, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, and Alans Preet, a resident of Sector 44. According to police, the two had visited a disco club in Sector 26 and were leaving the premises when the speeding Mercedes rammed into them.

The incident caught on camera, show the Mercedes hitting two pedestrians, leaving them trapped beneath the vehicle as the driver repeatedly drove it forward and reversed before fleeing the scene.

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Victims Thrown Onto Road

The impact of the collision was so severe that both youths were flung several metres onto the road, sustaining serious injuries. The driver did not stop to help and escaped from the spot.

Police from Sector 26 police station rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and shifted the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)-32, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police Scanning CCTV Footage

Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the accident site and nearby areas to identify the vehicle and its driver. Police are also using technical evidence to trace the Mercedes and establish the identity of the absconding accused.

Officials said the accused would be arrested soon based on CCTV footage and other evidence. Legal action has been initiated under relevant provisions related to hit-and-run and negligent driving.