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English NewsCitiesCaught On Camera: Mercedes Hits Two Pedestrians, Reverses Over Them Before Fleeing In Chandigarh

Caught On Camera: Mercedes Hits Two Pedestrians, Reverses Over Them Before Fleeing In Chandigarh

Two youths were seriously injured after a speeding Mercedes hit them outside a Chandigarh disco club. CCTV allegedly shows the car running over them before the driver fled.

Written By : Sachin Kumar |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speeding Mercedes struck two youths outside Chandigarh disco club.
  • Driver repeatedly drove over victims before fleeing the scene.

Two youths were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding Mercedes car outside a disco club in Chandigarh's Sector 26 on Saturday evening. The driver fled the scene with the vehicle immediately after the accident. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

The injured have been identified as Amanjat, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, and Alans Preet, a resident of Sector 44. According to police, the two had visited a disco club in Sector 26 and were leaving the premises when the speeding Mercedes rammed into them.

The incident caught on camera, show the Mercedes hitting two pedestrians, leaving them trapped beneath the vehicle as the driver repeatedly drove it forward and reversed before fleeing the scene.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: No Rain, Humidity Soars As Mercury Touches 37°C; IMD Forecast Till July 16

Victims Thrown Onto Road

The impact of the collision was so severe that both youths were flung several metres onto the road, sustaining serious injuries. The driver did not stop to help and escaped from the spot.

Police from Sector 26 police station rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and shifted the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)-32, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police Scanning CCTV Footage

Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the accident site and nearby areas to identify the vehicle and its driver. Police are also using technical evidence to trace the Mercedes and establish the identity of the absconding accused.

Officials said the accused would be arrested soon based on CCTV footage and other evidence. Legal action has been initiated under relevant provisions related to hit-and-run and negligent driving.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Chandigarh's Sector 26?

Two youths were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding Mercedes car outside a disco club on Saturday evening. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Who were the victims of the accident?

The injured have been identified as Amanjat, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, and Alans Preet, a resident of Sector 44. Both are currently undergoing treatment at GMCH-32.

Published at : 12 Jul 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Accident Cities News Chandigarh Accident Mercedes Rams Over People
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