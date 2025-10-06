Meerut Man Throttles Minor Girl On Street; Held After Video Goes Viral

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district for allegedly assaulting and harassing a 14-year-old girl in the Kithaur area, police said on Sunday. The shocking incident, which took place on October 3, was captured on CCTV and the footage was later shared by the police on social media as proof of swift action.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Jaanu alias Jaane Alam, a resident of the same locality. He allegedly attacked the girl after she confronted him for secretly recording her video and circulating it among others in the village, India Today reported.

The teenage girl, who had travelled from Ghaziabad to visit her grandmother’s home, confronted the accused after discovering he had filmed her without consent. When she demanded to inspect his phone, Alam allegedly grabbed her by the neck and misbehaved with her.

According to the report, the girl's screams drew the attention of nearby residents, prompting several locals to rush to the scene. Before they could intervene, the accused managed to flee, police said.

CCTV footage from the area caught the entire incident, and the video was later used by authorities both as evidence and to highlight their quick response in tracing the suspect.

Swift Arrest After Chase

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, the Kithaur police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Acting on leads, police traced and arrested the accused near Shahjahanpur canal road following a brief chase.

“While attempting to flee, the accused fell into a pit and fractured his right arm. He has been sent for medical treatment,” police said in an official statement.

Investigation Underway

Officials added that forensic and digital evidence from the case is now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. The CCTV footage and recovered devices will play a crucial role in establishing the sequence of events and confirming the allegations.

The Meerut Police have assured swift justice in the case, reaffirming that strict action will be taken against those involved in crimes against minors.