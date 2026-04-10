Boat Carrying 25 Pilgrims On Yamuna River Capsizes In Mathura, Rescue Ops Underway

A boat carrying 25 pilgrims on the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura capsized on Friday after colliding with a floating bridge. The mishap took place near Kesi Ghat in the holy town of Vrindavan.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: A boat accident occurred on the Yamuna River near Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan when a boat collided with a floating (pipa) bridge and capsized. Around 25 pilgrims and locals were on board. One person has been rescued so far, while search operations for others… pic.twitter.com/HZNsNCgwsy April 10, 2026

Police, local administration, and divers are conducting a search and rescue operation, and one person has been rescued so far, according to IANS.