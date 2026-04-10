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HomeCitiesBoat Carrying 25 Pilgrims On Yamuna River Capsizes In Mathura, Rescue Ops Underway

Boat Carrying 25 Pilgrims On Yamuna River Capsizes In Mathura, Rescue Ops Underway

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 04:45 PM (IST)

A boat carrying 25 pilgrims on the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura capsized on Friday after colliding with a floating bridge. The mishap took place near Kesi Ghat in the holy town of Vrindavan. 

Police, local administration, and divers are conducting a search and rescue operation, and one person has been rescued so far, according to IANS. 

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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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