Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities6 Killed As Speeding Container Runs Over Bus Passengers On Yamuna Expressway; CM Yogi Takes Cognisance

6 Killed As Speeding Container Runs Over Bus Passengers On Yamuna Expressway; CM Yogi Takes Cognisance

A speeding container truck killed at least six bus passengers on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. The bus had stopped for a washroom break when the truck rammed into it and the passengers.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 09:35 AM (IST)

At least six people were killed after a speeding container truck ran over bus passengers on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief efforts, ANI rpeorted.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the accident occurred early Saturday morning at around 2:45 AM. The sleeper bus had departed Delhi's Nangloi around midnight and was heading to Farrukhabad and Rassolabad in Kanpur Dehat via Noida.

During the journey, some of the passengers requested the bus driver to stop because they wanted to take a washroom break. The driver, instead of stopping at a designated spot, halted the bus on the expressway itself and several passengers got down.

At that moment, a speeding container coming from behind rammed into the bus and then ran over the passengers who had got down from the bus and were standing on the road. After the accident, the container driver fled the scene.

Passersby called the police to inform about the accident. Police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to the nearest hospital. As per the report, three other people were injured in the accident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The police are investigating the case further.

 

Related Video

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mathura Yamuna Expressway Uttar Pradesh UP News YOGI ADITYANATH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Interim Trade Framework
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Trade Deal
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
World
‘He Ran Inside And Blew Himself Up’: Witnesses Describe Islamabad Suicide Attack
‘He Ran Inside And Blew Himself Up’: Witnesses Describe Islamabad Suicide Attack
World
US Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Iran Oil Hours After Talks In Oman
US Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Iran Oil Trade Hours After Talks In Oman
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Netflix’s ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’; Brahmin Society Demands Action
Politics News: UP BJP Issues Notice to MLA Guddu Rajput Over Minister Santosh Dev Singh Standoff
Breaking News: AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar
Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget