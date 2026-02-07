At least six people were killed after a speeding container truck ran over bus passengers on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief efforts, ANI rpeorted.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the accident occurred early Saturday morning at around 2:45 AM. The sleeper bus had departed Delhi's Nangloi around midnight and was heading to Farrukhabad and Rassolabad in Kanpur Dehat via Noida.



During the journey, some of the passengers requested the bus driver to stop because they wanted to take a washroom break. The driver, instead of stopping at a designated spot, halted the bus on the expressway itself and several passengers got down.

At that moment, a speeding container coming from behind rammed into the bus and then ran over the passengers who had got down from the bus and were standing on the road. After the accident, the container driver fled the scene.

Passersby called the police to inform about the accident. Police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to the nearest hospital. As per the report, three other people were injured in the accident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The police are investigating the case further.