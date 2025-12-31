Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldOsman Hadi Murder Case Prime Accused Masud Denies Role, Says He Is In Dubai

Osman Hadi Murder Case Prime Accused Masud Denies Role, Says He Is In Dubai

Prime suspect Faisal Karim Masud denies killing student leader Osman Hadi, claims he is in Dubai and alleges Jamaat-Shibir plotted the attack.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 09:14 AM (IST)

Faisal Karim Masud, identified by Bangladeshi authorities as a prime suspect in the killing of student leader Osman Hadi, has publicly denied any involvement in the attack. In a video message that surfaced widely on social media on Tuesday, Masud asserted that he is currently in Dubai and alleged that the murder was orchestrated by Jamaat-Shibir. The exact date when the video was recorded has not been independently verified.

The video marks Masud’s first public response since the December 12 shooting that ultimately claimed Hadi’s life, triggering political outrage and a high-profile investigation.

Masud Rejects Allegations, Cites Business Links Only

In the recording, Masud maintained that his relationship with Osman Hadi was purely professional. He said the two interacted only in connection with business matters, as Masud runs an IT company. While he acknowledged making political donations to Hadi, he stressed that these contributions were linked to anticipated government contracts and not to any illegal activity.

He categorically denied involvement in the killing and claimed that both he and his family were being deliberately targeted. According to Masud, his departure to Dubai was driven by fear and an attempt to escape what he described as a sustained campaign to frame him.

He said, as per News 18, "I met him only for professional reasons as I run an IT company. The donations I made were political, tied to promises of contracts.”

The report noted that he holds a five-year multiple-entry UAE tourist visa issued in December 2022, which he reportedly obtained himself. Investigators are now examining whether Masud’s overseas travel is part of an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Conflicting Claims Over Cross-Border Escape

Earlier, Bangladesh police stated that Masud and another accused, Alamgir Sheikh, fled the country after the shooting by crossing the Haluaghat border into India. Dhaka Metropolitan Police officer SN Nazrul Islam claimed that the two were received by Indian nationals, escorted into Meghalaya, and later handed over to associates.

However, this version was challenged by Indian authorities. 

Who Was Osman Hadi?

Osman Hadi, 32, was shot in the head while campaigning in Dhaka on December 12. He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment but succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
Bangladesh Dubai
