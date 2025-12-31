Car With 150 Kg Explosives Seized In Rajasthan On New Year's Eve

As the country is celebrating New Year's Eve, the police in Rajasthan's Tonk have seized an explosives-laden car with 150 kg of illegal ammonium nitrate concealed in bags of urea fertiliser.

This comes after a car bomb exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring more than a dozen.

The blast, which shook the densely populated Chandni Chowk-Lal Qila area, prompted a massive deployment of bomb squads and forensic teams, the shutdown of the local metro station, and days-long cordoning of the blast site.

The Delhi Police led the probe before the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).