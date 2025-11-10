Explorer
Man Shoots Himself Dead At Delhi's Jantar Mantar
A man shot himself dead at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Police personnel are present at the spot, and an investigation is underway.
The deceased is yet to be identified. More details awaited, Delhi Police told news agency ANI.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
World
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' To Americans From Tariff Revenues
World
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Amid 'Doctored' Trump Speech Controversy
Advertisement
Cities
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Cities
10 Photos
Dev Deepawali From Above: Birds Eye View Of Varanasi Ghats Lit With 15 Lakh Diyas | Photos
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion
Advertisement