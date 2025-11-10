Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMan Shoots Himself Dead At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Man Shoots Himself Dead At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A man shot himself dead at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Police personnel are present at the spot, and an investigation is underway.

The deceased is yet to be identified. More details awaited, Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
World
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' To Americans From Tariff Revenues
World
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Amid 'Doctored' Trump Speech Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Shocking Video from Bulandshahr: People Throw Currency Notes on Road, Chaos Ensues
Bhopal Timber Market Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Shops, Panic in Area
Bengaluru Airport Controversy: BJP Questions Permission for Offering Namaz at Terminal
Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Utah Building, Several Injured as Flames Engulf Entire Structure
UP News: SP MP and Subhaspa MLA’s Unexpected Meeting in Basti; Video Goes Viral
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget