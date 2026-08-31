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English NewsCitiesMarried Man, 19-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging From Same Noose In Agra; Probe Underway

Married Man, 19-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging From Same Noose In Agra; Probe Underway

A suspected love affair is under investigation after a 22-year-old married man and a 19-year-old woman were found hanging in Agra.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Married man and young woman found hanging in Agra.
  • Police suspect suicide pact due to alleged forbidden relationship.
  • Man was married; woman's upcoming marriage fixed elsewhere.
  • Authorities are probing, questioning families, awaiting autopsy report.

A 22-year-old married man and a 19-year-old woman were found hanging from the same noose at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, with police suspecting a suicide pact. 

The incident took place in Rahankala village under the Etmadpur police station area. According to preliminary information, the two were allegedly in a relationship. Police have registered a case and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Man Had Gone To Meet Woman On Raksha Bandhan

The woman's family had gone to the village on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. During this time, the young man reportedly went to her house to meet her.

The two were later found hanging from the same noose.

The man was reportedly already married, while the woman's marriage had been fixed elsewhere. Police are examining whether her proposed marriage had any connection with the incident.

The incident was subsequently linked to the alleged relationship between the two. After news spread among local residents, a crowd gathered at the spot, with various speculations emerging about the circumstances.

ALSO READ: Delhi Horror: School Cab Driver Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Nursery Student In Bawana; Arrested

Police Begin Investigation

After receiving information, police reached the spot along with a field unit, which collected evidence from the location.

Police took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. Family members of both the deceased are also being questioned to establish the nature of their relationship and understand what led to the deaths.

ACP Etmadpur Devesh Singh said police reached the spot after receiving information and found the bodies of the young man and woman hanging from the same noose.

Police have begun further investigation and are examining all possible angles. At first glance, the deaths appear to be suicides, but police are conducting a detailed probe.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be clear after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

ALSO READ: 'Women Should Stay Confined To Homes’: Kerala Cleric’s Remark Triggers Row; Draws Political Backlash

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the individuals involved in the incident?

A 22-year-old married man and a 19-year-old woman were found hanging from the same noose in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Police suspect they were in a relationship.

Where did this tragic incident take place?

The incident occurred in Rahankala village, located under the Etmadpur police station area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

What was the suspected reason for their deaths?

Police suspect a suicide pact, noting an alleged relationship between the two. The man was married, and the woman's marriage had been fixed elsewhere.

What steps are authorities taking in the investigation?

Police have registered a case, sent bodies for post-mortem, and are questioning family members. They are examining all angles, including the woman's proposed marriage.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh UP News Agra
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