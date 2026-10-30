Delhi Announces Fresh Vehicle Curbs Under Revised GRAP From Nov 1: What's Allowed, What's Not?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Traffic Police announced new vehicle entry rules under GRAP.

BS-VI, CNG, electric, and exempted vehicles are allowed entry.

Non-compliant vehicles, specific trucks, and interstate buses restricted.

Recent enforcement drives caught fake No Entry Permits violations.

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions on vehicle entry into the national capital under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which will come into effect from November 1, 2026, urging motorists to check their vehicles' eligibility before travelling.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said vehicle entry would be regulated under the revised GRAP rules, with restrictions applicable to certain categories of vehicles to curb pollution and improve air quality in the national capital.

According to the advisory, BS-VI-compliant vehicles, CNG vehicles, electric vehicles and exempted vehicles will be allowed entry, subject to applicable rules.

The restrictions will apply to vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards and those without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Non-compliant interstate buses will also face restrictions under the revised regulations.

Additionally, trucks not destined for Delhi will be required to use peripheral expressways instead of entering the city. Restrictions will also apply to tractors and jugad vehicles, wherever applicable, along with certain vehicles registered outside Delhi.

The traffic police have advised commuters to verify their vehicles' eligibility before planning their journeys and follow official traffic advisories to avoid inconvenience.

The Delhi Traffic Police also shared its traffic helpline numbers, 011-25844444 and 1095, for assistance and information regarding the restrictions.

The revised measures come amid concerns over deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, with authorities stepping up enforcement of pollution-control measures and traffic regulations.

Earlier, three FIRs were registered against commercial vehicle operators for allegedly using fake No Entry Permissions (NEPs) during a special enforcement drive conducted by the Northern Range Traffic Police at Delhi's border areas.

The drive was carried out on October 27 on the directions of Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Northern Range, to check commercial vehicles and ensure compliance with traffic regulations amid the implementation of Stage I of GRAP.

During the operation, three commercial vehicles were allegedly found using fake NEPs. Subsequently, the police registered three FIRs at the respective police stations under Sections 318(2) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as applicable.

The enforcement action came after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of GRAP with effect from October 21, following a deterioration in air quality that pushed Delhi into the 'Poor' category.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)