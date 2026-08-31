Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cab driver arrested for alleged assault of three-year-old student.

Mother noticed behavioral changes, child identified the driver.

Police found videos of accused with other young children.

Investigation continues; police identify children for necessary counselling.

A cab driver working at a private school in Delhi's Bawana area has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old nursery student, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused allegedly lured the child with chocolates and touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

Mother Notices Change In Child's Behaviour

The incident came to light after the girl's mother noticed a change in her behaviour and questioned her. The child then told her about a "bad uncle" at the school who would give her chocolates.

As the child could not identify the person by name, her parents informed the school administration.

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On August 24, school authorities showed the child photographs and CCTV footage, through which she identified the accused driver. Police were subsequently informed and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was later arrested from the school premises.

Driver Had Worked At School For 8 Months

Preliminary investigation found that the accused had been working as a cab driver at the school for the past eight months.

"CCTV footage shows the accused roaming around the school premises with chocolates in his pocket. It is alleged that he followed the minor when she went to the washroom, offered her chocolate, and assaulted her under the staircase," a police official said.

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Mobile Phone Seized

Police have also seized the accused's mobile phone. According to investigators, several videos were found on the device showing him offering chocolates to other small children.

Police are working to identify the children seen in the videos so they can be provided necessary counselling.

CCTV footage from the school has also been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)