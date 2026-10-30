Prime Minister Narendra Modi encountered an enthusiastic response from a group of women during his visit to the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday. As he posed for a group photograph, the women raised the slogan “Modi nahi jayenge”, meaning “Modi will not leave”.

The moment came after Modi interacted with several women at the cattle farm. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present during the visit.

Inside India's First Kankrej Cattle Centre Of Excellence

The Prime Minister visited the BBBRC facility at Bhildi, which is spread across 127 acres and has been developed as a Centre of Excellence for bovine breeding.

The facility focuses on improving cattle genetics, breeding practices and the use of advanced reproductive technologies. Dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed, it is described as the country's first specialised facility of its kind.

The centre is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10 to 20 times through scientific breeding interventions and technological advancements.

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PM Modi Announces Projects Worth Over Rs 14,000 Crore

The cattle farm visit was part of Modi's two-day tour of Gujarat, during which he inaugurated projects and laid foundation stones for development initiatives worth more than Rs 14,000 crore.

He also released the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, transferring Rs 19,000 crore to beneficiaries.

Several infrastructure projects featured in the announcements, including the expansion of Ahmedabad's metro network. Phase-2A will connect Koteshwar Road with the airport through five stations along a stretch of more than 6 km. Phase-2B will link GIFT City with Shahpur through three stations covering 3.3 km.

The Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road (State Highway-41) will also be expanded from four lanes to eight lanes at an estimated cost of Rs 2,600 crore, improving connectivity with North Gujarat.

Dairy And Childcare Infrastructure Get A Boost

Banas Dairy will establish two Bio-CNG plants at Tharad and Radhanpur, with capacities to process 75 metric tonnes and 100 metric tonnes of cattle dung daily, respectively.

The visit also featured childcare infrastructure initiatives worth Rs 800 crore. These include the establishment of 4,030 child-friendly Anganwadi centres and the inauguration of 361 completed facilities, expected to benefit more than four lakh people.

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Rs 4,950 Crore Agriculture Infrastructure Push

Modi will also dedicate 521 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, involving investments of approximately Rs 4,950 crore.

The projects cover warehouses, cold storage facilities, silos, greenhouses and food processing units. Other initiatives include an expanded potato processing plant at Sanadar and an automated storage and retrieval system for ultra-high-temperature products at Palanpur.