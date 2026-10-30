IND vs NZ 4th T20I: New Zealand Crush India By 87 Runs As Phillips' 107 Powers Dominant Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand posted 259/7, Phillips scoring a century.

India's chase faltered early, restricted to 172/9.

New Zealand's strong bowling secured an 87-run victory.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Highlights: New Zealand produced a commanding performance to defeat India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I, taking control of the contest with a massive first-innings total before their bowlers dismantled the hosts' batting line-up. Chasing 260, India were restricted to 172/9 in 20 overs at the end of a difficult run chase.

Glenn Phillips was the standout performer, smashing 107 off just 49 deliveries to lead New Zealand to 259/7. Michael Bracewell provided the perfect support with an explosive 65 from 25 balls, giving the visitors a formidable total that proved well beyond India's reach.

The result was built on New Zealand's aggressive batting and a disciplined bowling display. India had brief contributions from several batters, but no partnership developed into the kind of sustained effort required to chase such a daunting target.

Glenn Phillips' Century Headlines New Zealand's Batting Show

New Zealand lost Tim Seifert early after he made three, but Finn Allen gave the innings momentum with 31 off 17 balls. Daryl Mitchell added 24 from just nine deliveries before Mayank Yadav dismissed him, leaving the visitors with a strong platform in the powerplay.

Phillips then took charge of the innings. The right-hander struck 10 sixes and four boundaries during his 49-ball stay, putting India's bowlers under sustained pressure. He brought up a commanding century before Nitish Kumar Reddy ended his innings, with Abhishek Sharma completing the catch.

The middle order continued to attack after Phillips' dismissal. Bracewell hammered six sixes and four fours in his 25-ball 65, keeping the scoring rate high and pushing New Zealand towards the 260-run mark.

Bevon Jacobs made seven, while Mitchell Santner contributed five. Nathan Smith remained unbeaten on six and Adam Milne on one as New Zealand finished at 259/7. Mayank Yadav was India's leading wicket-taker with three scalps, while Prince Yadav, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh picked up one wicket each.

India Lose Early Wickets In 260-Run Chase

India's pursuit began poorly as Sanju Samson fell for four in the opening over, caught by Tim Seifert off Jacob Duffy. Abhishek Sharma briefly counter-attacked, scoring 27 from 15 deliveries with three fours and a six, but Matthew Fisher removed him with Santner taking the catch.

Duffy struck again to dismiss Ishan Kishan for a duck, caught and bowled, leaving India under immediate pressure. Captain Shreyas Iyer attempted to lift the scoring rate with 22 off 11 balls, including four boundaries, but Adam Milne bowled him before he could build a substantial innings.

India were unable to establish a stable partnership as Axar Patel fell for seven, caught and bowled by Santner. Nitish Kumar Reddy offered some resistance with an aggressive 21 from 10 balls, hitting two sixes, but Santner claimed his second wicket when Michael Bracewell took the catch.

Tilak Varma And Naman Dhir Offer Resistance

With wickets falling around him, Tilak Varma tried to hold India's innings together. He made 35 off 35 balls, striking one four and three sixes, but his innings lacked the acceleration required in a chase of this scale. Fisher eventually dismissed him, with Seifert completing the catch.

Naman Dhir provided a late burst, scoring 28 from just 13 deliveries with two fours and two sixes. However, Duffy removed him to further dent India's hopes. The New Zealand pacer also dismissed Arshdeep Singh for a duck, completing a four-wicket haul.

Prince Yadav remained unbeaten on 18 from 17 balls, while Mayank Yadav finished on three not out. India closed their innings at 172/9, falling 87 runs short of the target.

Jacob Duffy And Mitchell Santner Lead New Zealand's Bowling Effort

Duffy was New Zealand's most successful bowler, taking four wickets and making key breakthroughs at different stages of the innings. Santner claimed two wickets, including the important dismissals of Axar and Nitish, while Fisher also picked up two scalps.

Milne took the wicket of Iyer, completing a collective bowling effort that prevented India from building the partnerships needed to stay in the contest.

New Zealand's 87-run victory was set up by Phillips' century and Bracewell's rapid half-century, before their bowlers ensured India never threatened the target.