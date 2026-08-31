Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala cleric advocated women stay home, avoiding public appearances.

He defended remarks, asserting 100-year-old Islamic teachings.

CPI(M), BJP leaders condemned remarks as feudal and derogatory.

Musliyar previously criticized for views on gender equality.

A Kerala cleric has triggered a political controversy after saying women should remain confined to their homes, arguing that their presence at public events could lead to “great destruction”.

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, 95, general secretary of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, made the remarks at an Islamic conference in Kochi on Sunday. His comments came days after the state’s prominent council of Sunni-Shafi scholars directed that women should not share stages with men or appear alongside them in public spaces.

Musliyar defended the directive and said Islam had prescribed purdah for women to prevent such consequences. The cleric, also known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, is the tenth Grand Mufti of India.

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Cleric Says Women Should Remain Confined To Homes

“It is precisely recognising that bringing women onto public platforms in this manner causes great destruction that Islam mandated purdah for women. The Holy Quran states that women should live confined within their homes and must not make public appearances,” Musliyar said, according to PTI.

He said such views had been taught by religious scholars, particularly Samastha leaders, for around 100 years. He argued that these teachings had helped women maintain their “honour and dignity”.

Musliyar also said religious scholars had a responsibility to speak on the issue despite criticism and would continue to do so.

“When this is said, if leaders of any other organisation or Samastha leaders object to or question it, we have studied the religion and therefore have an obligation to say it. We will say it and continue to say it. No one can make us stop,” he said.

CPI(M) Leaders Call Remarks Derogatory

The remarks drew strong criticism from the CPI(M), with party leader PK Sreemathi saying she could not agree with the suggestion that women should not appear publicly.

Sreemathi said Islam teaches that Prophet Mohammed urged people to treat women with respect and consideration. She described Musliyar’s comments as “insulting and derogatory” and called for their immediate withdrawal.

CPI(M) leader KK Shailaja also criticised the suggestion that women should remain inside their homes, describing it as a “feudal custom”. She questioned the directive from an organisation that has a long history of work in education and social reform.

BJP Opposes ‘Medieval Seclusion’ Of Women

Kerala BJP chief and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also condemned the remarks.

Chandrasekhar said women have a constitutional right to “learn, celebrate, lead, dream, and live with total freedom and dignity”. He opposed what he described as attempts to impose “clerics’ diktats” on women.

The BJP leader said his party and the NDA would resist any attempt to push women into what he called “medieval seclusion”.

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Earlier Criticism Of Musliyar

The latest controversy is not the first time Musliyar has faced criticism over his views on women. In 2015, he said gender equality was against Islam, although he later clarified that his remarks had been distorted.

In 2019, he was criticised after saying women should not take to the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. More recently, in 2025, he objected to a fitness programme in which men and women exercised together, calling it contrary to Islamic norms.

Despite the criticism, Musliyar has also played a prominent role in efforts to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen for the murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi.

He intervened with Yemeni religious authorities before Priya’s scheduled execution in July 2025. The execution was subsequently postponed.