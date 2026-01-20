Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesManoj Tiwari's Former House Help Breaks Into His Mumbai Flat, Steals Rs 5.4 lakh

Manoj Tiwari's Former House Help Breaks Into His Mumbai Flat, Steals Rs 5.4 lakh

Tiwari’s manager, Pramod Jogendra Pandey, stated that Rs 4.4 lakh had gone missing from one of the rooms in June last year, following which CCTV cameras were installed at the residence in December.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:13 PM (IST)

The Mumbai Police have arrested a former domestic worker of BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking into his flat in the city’s western suburbs and stealing cash amounting to Rs 5.4 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Surendra Kumar Deenanath Sharma, had earlier worked at Tiwari’s Andheri residence but was removed from service about two years ago. According to police, he allegedly gained unauthorised entry into the flat last week using duplicate keys.

As per the FIR, Tiwari’s manager, Pramod Jogendra Pandey, stated that Rs 4.4 lakh had gone missing from one of the rooms in June last year, following which CCTV cameras were installed at the residence in December.

House Help Entered Flat With Duplicate Keys

The complaint further said that while Pandey had stepped out for work last week, he received an intruder alert on his mobile phone. CCTV footage allegedly showed Sharma entering the flat with duplicate keys and removing cash from a cupboard.

Pandey then alerted the building’s security staff, who detained the suspect. Police said Rs 1 lakh was recovered from him at the time. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to the thefts after being shown the CCTV footage.

Sharma was subsequently handed over to the police and placed under arrest. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Manoj TIwari Manoj Tiwari House Theft
