Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad has ignited a firestorm of criticism after making dismissive remarks regarding an incident where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down a woman doctor's hijab at a public event. Speaking to a local television channel, Nishad said the Chief Minister had only touched the hijab and went on to question what the response would have been if Kumar had “touched somewhere else.”

Nishad’s Remarks Trigger Fresh Backlash

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad sought to play down the incident involving Nitish Kumar, suggesting critics were overreacting. He said: “Naqab chhoo diya toh itna ho gaya… kahin aur chhoo dete toh kya ho jaata” (“Just by touching the hijab such a fuss was created… what would have happened if he hadtouched somewhere else”). The comment, delivered with a smile and accompanied by laughter, sparked immediate outrage, with leaders across parties calling it crude, insensitive, and deeply inappropriate.

Political reactions were swift. Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana filed a complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against Nishad. Former Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh condemned the statement as “vile” and “misogynistic,” stressing that the hijab holds deep religious and personal significance for Muslim women. Shaikh argued that mocking or trivialising it amounts to an assault on dignity and demanded Nishad’s resignation, accusing the BJP-led government of reducing slogans on women’s safety to hollow rhetoric.

Clarification Fails To Quell Anger

Facing mounting criticism, Nishad issued a clarification, claiming his statement was casual and made in his local Bhojpuri dialect. He insisted there was no ill intent toward any community, religion, or woman. However, the explanation has done little to calm the backlash, with opposition leaders maintaining that the remarks reflect a deeper insensitivity toward women and minorities.

The Incident That Sparked The Row

The storm traces back to a government event in Patna where appointment letters were being distributed to over 1,200 AYUSH doctors. During the ceremony, Nitish Kumar was seen interacting with a woman doctor wearing a hijab before suddenly pulling it down, exposing her face. While sections of the audience were heard laughing, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary appeared to intervene and stop Kumar.

Bihar’s Minority Welfare Minister later defended the Chief Minister, saying the gesture was intended to show the world the face of a successful daughter and asserting that Kumar respects women.