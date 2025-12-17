Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘What If He Touched Elsewhere?’: UP Minister Under Fire For Defending Nitish Kumar's Hijab Incident

‘What If He Touched Elsewhere?’: UP Minister Under Fire For Defending Nitish Kumar's Hijab Incident

The hijab controversy around Nitish Kumar has escalated after UP minister Sanjay Nishad’s remarks sparked outrage over women’s dignity and respect.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad has ignited a firestorm of criticism after making dismissive remarks regarding an incident where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down a woman doctor's hijab at a public event. Speaking to a local television channel, Nishad said the Chief Minister had only touched the hijab and went on to question what the response would have been if Kumar had “touched somewhere else.”

Nishad’s Remarks Trigger Fresh Backlash

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad sought to play down the incident involving Nitish Kumar, suggesting critics were overreacting. He said: “Naqab chhoo diya toh itna ho gaya… kahin aur chhoo dete toh kya ho jaata” (“Just by touching the hijab such a fuss was created… what would have happened if he hadtouched somewhere else”). The comment, delivered with a smile and accompanied by laughter, sparked immediate outrage, with leaders across parties calling it crude, insensitive, and deeply inappropriate.

Political reactions were swift. Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana filed a complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against Nishad. Former Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh condemned the statement as “vile” and “misogynistic,” stressing that the hijab holds deep religious and personal significance for Muslim women. Shaikh argued that mocking or trivialising it amounts to an assault on dignity and demanded Nishad’s resignation, accusing the BJP-led government of reducing slogans on women’s safety to hollow rhetoric.

Clarification Fails To Quell Anger

Facing mounting criticism, Nishad issued a clarification, claiming his statement was casual and made in his local Bhojpuri dialect. He insisted there was no ill intent toward any community, religion, or woman. However, the explanation has done little to calm the backlash, with opposition leaders maintaining that the remarks reflect a deeper insensitivity toward women and minorities.

The Incident That Sparked The Row

The storm traces back to a government event in Patna where appointment letters were being distributed to over 1,200 AYUSH doctors. During the ceremony, Nitish Kumar was seen interacting with a woman doctor wearing a hijab before suddenly pulling it down, exposing her face. While sections of the audience were heard laughing, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary appeared to intervene and stop Kumar.

Bihar’s Minority Welfare Minister later defended the Chief Minister, saying the gesture was intended to show the world the face of a successful daughter and asserting that Kumar respects women.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
UTTAR PRADESH NITISH KUMAR BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
Advertisement

Videos

Jaunpur News: Son Arrested for Killing Elderly Parents Over Property Dispute
Political News: Rahul Gandhi’s Germany Visit Sparks Fresh Political Debate Amid Parliament Session
Political News: Firing Reported at BJP Candidate’s Office in Ambernath Ahead of BMC Election Preparations
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Taken to Goa, To Be Produced Before Court Today
Maharashtra News: Thackeray Brothers to Announce Alliance Before Nominations to Avoid Defections Ahead of BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget