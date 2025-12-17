MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to New Delhi to formally convey its strong objection to what it described as provocative and irresponsible remarks made by a Bangladeshi political leader.

The diplomatic move followed comments by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who recently issued warnings that Dhaka could provide shelter to forces hostile to India, including separatist groups. His remarks were widely viewed as crossing a sensitive diplomatic line, prompting a swift response from New Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi | India has summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner regarding the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after a threat was received pic.twitter.com/LlM7uOyuYl — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

According to officials, the High Commissioner was summoned to register India’s protest and to underline the seriousness with which such statements are viewed, especially given the close and multifaceted relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Controversial Speech at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar

The controversy stems from Abdullah’s speech on Monday at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar, a site of deep national significance in Bangladesh. Addressing a gathering, the NCP leader went further by claiming that Bangladesh could assist in severing India’s so-called “seven sisters” — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura — from the rest of the country.

The remarks immediately drew attention for their sharp tone and far-reaching implications, particularly in a region where security concerns and cross-border sensitivities remain high. Indian officials viewed the comments as provocative, leading to the formal diplomatic démarche.

Separate Development: Bangladesh to Fly Injured Political Leader to Singapore

In a separate development on Wednesday, the Bangladesh government announced that Sharif Osman Hadi, an independent MP aspirant for Dhaka-8 and spokesperson for Inqilab Moncho, will be flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced medical treatment.

The decision was taken following an emergency meeting convened on the instructions of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. The meeting brought together Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the chief adviser’s special assistant for health affairs Prof Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Evercare Hospital specialist Dr Zafor Iqbal, and Hadi’s brother, Omar Bin Hadi.

Shot After Election Schedule Announcement

Hadi, known as a leader of the July uprising, was shot in broad daylight in Dhaka’s Paltan area on Friday. The attack took place just a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the 13th national election, intensifying public concern over political violence.

Over the past two days, the government contacted several hospitals in Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia to explore treatment options. After consultations with Evercare Hospital’s specialist team and discussions with Hadi’s family, the proposal was placed before the chief adviser for approval.

Government to Bear Full Medical Costs

Prof Dr Sayedur Rahman said Hadi’s condition is currently stable and unchanged. He confirmed that all arrangements for the transfer have been finalised, including a medical air ambulance, a specialised medical team, and travel logistics. Preparations have also been completed at the Accident and Emergency Department of Singapore General Hospital.

The Bangladesh government will bear all expenses related to Hadi’s treatment. Chief Adviser Yunus has instructed the relevant authorities to monitor the medical process round the clock and has appealed to the public to pray for Hadi’s speedy recovery.