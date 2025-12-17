Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks

MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks

India summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to protest provocative anti-India remarks and alleged threats following comments by NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to New Delhi to formally convey its strong objection to what it described as provocative and irresponsible remarks made by a Bangladeshi political leader.

The diplomatic move followed comments by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who recently issued warnings that Dhaka could provide shelter to forces hostile to India, including separatist groups. His remarks were widely viewed as crossing a sensitive diplomatic line, prompting a swift response from New Delhi.

According to officials, the High Commissioner was summoned to register India’s protest and to underline the seriousness with which such statements are viewed, especially given the close and multifaceted relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Controversial Speech at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar

The controversy stems from Abdullah’s speech on Monday at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar, a site of deep national significance in Bangladesh. Addressing a gathering, the NCP leader went further by claiming that Bangladesh could assist in severing India’s so-called “seven sisters” — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura — from the rest of the country.

The remarks immediately drew attention for their sharp tone and far-reaching implications, particularly in a region where security concerns and cross-border sensitivities remain high. Indian officials viewed the comments as provocative, leading to the formal diplomatic démarche.

Separate Development: Bangladesh to Fly Injured Political Leader to Singapore

In a separate development on Wednesday, the Bangladesh government announced that Sharif Osman Hadi, an independent MP aspirant for Dhaka-8 and spokesperson for Inqilab Moncho, will be flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced medical treatment.

The decision was taken following an emergency meeting convened on the instructions of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. The meeting brought together Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the chief adviser’s special assistant for health affairs Prof Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Evercare Hospital specialist Dr Zafor Iqbal, and Hadi’s brother, Omar Bin Hadi.

Shot After Election Schedule Announcement

Hadi, known as a leader of the July uprising, was shot in broad daylight in Dhaka’s Paltan area on Friday. The attack took place just a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the 13th national election, intensifying public concern over political violence.

Over the past two days, the government contacted several hospitals in Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia to explore treatment options. After consultations with Evercare Hospital’s specialist team and discussions with Hadi’s family, the proposal was placed before the chief adviser for approval.

Government to Bear Full Medical Costs

Prof Dr Sayedur Rahman said Hadi’s condition is currently stable and unchanged. He confirmed that all arrangements for the transfer have been finalised, including a medical air ambulance, a specialised medical team, and travel logistics. Preparations have also been completed at the Accident and Emergency Department of Singapore General Hospital.

The Bangladesh government will bear all expenses related to Hadi’s treatment. Chief Adviser Yunus has instructed the relevant authorities to monitor the medical process round the clock and has appealed to the public to pray for Hadi’s speedy recovery.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hasnat Abdullah India Bangladesh Relations MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Anti-India Remarks National Citizen Party
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Mallikarjun Kharge Calls National Herald Case Politically Motivated, Targets BJP and Central Agencies
BMC Election: Thackeray Brothers to Announce BMC Election Alliance Before Nominations on Dec 22-23
Breaking: Delhi Air Pollution Crisis Deepens as AQI Crosses 300, Supreme Court to Hear Matter Today
Parliament Session: Opposition Gears Up for Aggressive Protest as Government Pushes to Pass ‘Viksit Bharat Ji Ram Ji’ Bill in Lok Sabha
Praliament Session: Fierce Showdown in Parliament Over New Rural Employment Bill as Opposition Protests Renaming of MGNREGA
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget