Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHeavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video

Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video

Goa nightclub fire probe advances as absconding owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra who were deported from Thailand and taken into custody in Delhi are being taken to Goa.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The investigation into the deadly fire at a popular Goa nightclub entered a crucial phase on Wednesday with the return of its absconding co-owners to Indian custody. Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who jointly owned the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, were handed over to Goa Police after being deported from Thailand, more than a week after the blaze that killed 25 people.

The brothers arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early Wednesday morning under tight security and were immediately taken into police custody. From there, they are being escorted back to Goa, where investigators plan to question them extensively in connection with the December 6 tragedy that shook the state.

Video footage released by ANI showed both men with their faces covered, flanked closely by police personnel as they were escorted through the airport, underscoring the seriousness of the case.

 

 

From Tragedy To Flight Abroad

The fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub broke out on December 6 and rapidly engulfed the premises, trapping dozens of people inside. The incident resulted in the deaths of 25 patrons and triggered widespread outrage, with questions raised about safety norms, crowd management, and emergency preparedness at the venue.

Within hours of the fire, the Luthra brothers left the country and flew to Phuket, Thailand. Their sudden departure prompted Goa Police to launch a search operation and approach central agencies, as pressure mounted to bring those responsible back to face questioning. Their absence drew criticism from victims’ families and the public, who demanded accountability for one of Goa’s worst nightlife disasters.

Deportation After Legal Setback

The turning point came after a Delhi court rejected the brothers’ anticipatory bail plea, clearing the way for their detention. Following the court’s decision, Indian authorities coordinated with Thai officials, leading to their deportation.

The brothers landed in Delhi on Tuesday and were produced before a local court, which granted Goa Police a two-day transit remand. This legal order allows officers to transport them to Goa for further investigation.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Thailand DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
World
Trump Administration Extends Travel Ban To Palestine And Five More Nations- Check Full List
Trump Administration Extends Travel Ban To Palestine And Five More Nations- Check Full List
India
'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle
'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget