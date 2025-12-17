Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video

The investigation into the deadly fire at a popular Goa nightclub entered a crucial phase on Wednesday with the return of its absconding co-owners to Indian custody. Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who jointly owned the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, were handed over to Goa Police after being deported from Thailand, more than a week after the blaze that killed 25 people.

The brothers arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early Wednesday morning under tight security and were immediately taken into police custody. From there, they are being escorted back to Goa, where investigators plan to question them extensively in connection with the December 6 tragedy that shook the state.

Video footage released by ANI showed both men with their faces covered, flanked closely by police personnel as they were escorted through the airport, underscoring the seriousness of the case.

#WATCH | Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident | Luthra brothers-Gaurav and Saurabh, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, are being taken to Goa by the Goa Police. Visuals from inside Delhi's IGI Airport.



The Court granted their two-day transit remand.

From Tragedy To Flight Abroad

The fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub broke out on December 6 and rapidly engulfed the premises, trapping dozens of people inside. The incident resulted in the deaths of 25 patrons and triggered widespread outrage, with questions raised about safety norms, crowd management, and emergency preparedness at the venue.

Within hours of the fire, the Luthra brothers left the country and flew to Phuket, Thailand. Their sudden departure prompted Goa Police to launch a search operation and approach central agencies, as pressure mounted to bring those responsible back to face questioning. Their absence drew criticism from victims’ families and the public, who demanded accountability for one of Goa’s worst nightlife disasters.

Deportation After Legal Setback

The turning point came after a Delhi court rejected the brothers’ anticipatory bail plea, clearing the way for their detention. Following the court’s decision, Indian authorities coordinated with Thai officials, leading to their deportation.

The brothers landed in Delhi on Tuesday and were produced before a local court, which granted Goa Police a two-day transit remand. This legal order allows officers to transport them to Goa for further investigation.