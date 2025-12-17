Thick Fog Sweeps Across Several Northern Regions, Impacting Air Travel And Visibility

A thick blanket of fog and mist has settled over large parts of north India, disrupting daily life, affecting transportation, and transforming iconic landmarks into misty silhouettes. From airports struggling with low visibility to cities waking up under hazy skies, winter’s grip is being felt across the region.

Dense Fog Disrupts Air Travel In Delhi

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport continued to face disruptions as dense fog reduced visibility in the national capital. Airport authorities said that 10 flights were cancelled today due to poor visibility conditions.

The impact follows severe disruptions reported a day earlier, when dense fog disrupted operations at Delhi airport; 228 flights were cancelled and five were diverted on Tuesday. Passengers were advised to check flight statuses with airlines as delays and cancellations remained likely amid fluctuating weather conditions.

Taj Mahal Shrouded In Winter Mist

A visitor says," Taj Mahal looks beautiful at sunrise with light fog surrounding it."

In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, winter mist surrounded the Taj Mahal, creating a breathtaking yet surreal visual. As the sun rose, the marble monument appeared partially veiled, enhancing its timeless beauty.

A visitor captured the sentiment perfectly, saying, "Taj Mahal looks beautiful at sunrise with light fog surrounding it." While visibility was reduced, the fog added a poetic charm that drew early-morning tourists eager to witness the iconic view.

Ambala Wakes Up To A White Veil

IMD has forecasted a minimum temperature of 11.0°C in Ambala today.

In Haryana’s Ambala, the day began under a thick layer of fog that reduced visibility across roads and residential areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a minimum temperature of 11.0°C for the city, reinforcing the chill already felt by residents.

Haridwar Wrapped In Fog

Uttarakhand’s spiritual city of Haridwar has also been blanketed in winter fog. The mist hung low over the ghats and streets, softening the outlines of temples and riverbanks. Devotees and visitors navigated slowly through the haze, as the fog lent a tranquil yet chilly atmosphere to the holy city.

Punjab Sees Dense Fog, Daily Life Affected

In Punjab’s Moga district, dense fog continued to disrupt normal life. Visibility dropped significantly, impacting road traffic and routine activities. Locals reported slower movement across highways and urban roads, with drivers exercising extra caution during early hours.

Lucknow Begins The Day Under Light Fog

Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, experienced comparatively lighter fog, but visibility was still reduced enough to be noticeable. The city woke up to hazy surroundings, with cooler temperatures and subdued morning activity setting the tone for the day.