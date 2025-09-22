Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Chhattisgarh's Korba District

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMan Killed In Elephant Attack In Chhattisgarh's Korba District

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 02:45 PM (IST)

Korba, Sep 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was attacked and killed by a wild elephant in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, forest officials said on Monday.

The victim, Dhan Singh Porte, encountered the tusker in Gorilla Dand forest near Tanera village under Katghora forest division on Sunday, said Manish Singh, the forest range officer of Pasan forest range.

He said the elephant caught hold of Porte with its trunk and trampled him to death.

A forest team reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem, the official said.

The deceased man's kin were provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after the completion of necessary formalities, he said.

At least 57 elephants have been roaming in different parts of the Pasan forest range, and villagers have been asked to stay alert, the official said.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a cause for concern for the last decade. Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur are some of the affected districts.

According to the forest department, more than 320 people have died in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Embed widget