HomeTrendingMumbai Cathedral Opens Christmas Carols With National Anthem, Leaves Internet With ‘Goosebumps’-Watch

Those present at the cathedral stood silently as the anthem was sung, creating a moment many described as deeply moving.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Mumbai witnessed a stirring expression of unity and cultural harmony as a church choir at the historic 300-year-old St Thomas’ Cathedral opened a Christmas choral evening with a soulful rendition of the Indian National Anthem. The moment, captured on video and widely shared online, has struck a chord across the country. Viewers have praised the dignity and restraint of the performance, describing it as a graceful reflection of India’s pluralistic ethos where faith, music and patriotism coexist naturally.

 
 
 
 
 
Anthem Sets Solemn, Unifying Tone

The anthem was performed by the acclaimed Wild Voices Choir India and filmed by photographer Malcolm Stephens, who later shared the video on social media, drawing widespread appreciation for its protocol-compliant and reverential execution.

Those present at the cathedral stood silently as the anthem was sung, creating a moment many described as deeply moving. Attendees noted that the choir’s restrained delivery avoided spectacle, allowing the focus to remain on the shared sense of respect and national pride. The evening later transitioned seamlessly into traditional Christmas carols, maintaining a contemplative and celebratory atmosphere.

Online reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with users highlighting how Indian Christians balance religious devotion with national identity effortlessly. Many comments pointed out that the performance symbolised India’s inclusive character, where cultural expressions are not seen in opposition but in harmony with one another.

Carol Singing Spreads Festive Cheer Beyond Churches

As Mumbai prepares for Christmas, carol singing has begun resonating across the city in diverse settings. While churches host choral evenings and midnight masses, festive music has also found its way into public spaces.

One such initiative, titled Carols on the Train, brought Christmas cheer to commuters aboard a suburban local train earlier this month. The idea was led by Vasai resident Sangeeta Angela Kumar, who began by sharing videos of herself playing hymns and carols on the violin online.

Encouraged by messages from viewers across India, Kumar invited members from various churches to join her. On December 14, accompanied by singer Angela Abraham, cameraman George Raj and her 13-year-old daughter Zoe Tehila on the kazoo, she boarded a 2.06 pm air-conditioned local from Virar and began carolling. Despite concerns expressed by some about publicly displaying faith, the journey passed without incident.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Christmas Celebrations St Thomas’ Cathedral Mumbai Church Christmas Carol Christmas India

