A woman Naxalite, who was wanted in nine cases of violence and carried a cash reward of ₹5 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district on Thursday, police said.

The exchange of fire took place in the morning on a forested hill between Gufdi and Permapara villages under the Gadiras police station limits. A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a specialised unit of the state police, was conducting a search operation following intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the area, an official said, as per news agency PTI.

After the gun battle subsided, the security personnel recovered the body of the slain woman, identified as Buski Nuppo (35), who was a member of the Malangir area committee of Maoists. A 315 bore rifle, five cartridges, a wireless set, eight detonators, cordex wire (about 10 metres), four gelatin rods, gunpowder, a radio, Maoist literature and other material were seized from the site, the official added.

Nuppo had been wanted in connection with serious Naxal-related incidents registered across three police stations in Sukma and Dantewada districts.

Security Forces Record Heavy Gains in 2025

According to police, Thursday’s action raised the number of Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh this year to 247. Of these, 218 deaths were reported in the Bastar division — comprising seven districts — while 27 were in Gariaband under the Raipur division. Two Naxalites were also killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Durg division.

On September 11, security forces gunned down 10 Naxalites, including CPI (Maoist) central committee member Modem Balakrishna, in an encounter in Gariaband district, police noted.

Maoists Kill Youth on Suspicion of Informing Police In MP

In a separate incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, Maoists abducted and murdered a 25-year-old man, accusing him of being a police informer, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Devendra Yadav, was kidnapped on Tuesday night. His body was later found in the Chauria forest area under Lanji police station limits on Thursday morning, police confirmed, as per PTI.

A red banner and two pamphlets were recovered at the spot. Locals said the materials accused the government of “ruining the lives of youths by making them informers”. Naxals also alleged that Yadav was working for the police.

Balaghat Additional Superintendent of Police (anti-Naxal operations) Adarsh Kant Shukla confirmed the recovery of the body.

According to residents, the pamphlets alleged that Balaghat police were turning young men into informers under the guise of recruitment. They accused the government of “destroying the future of youths instead of providing them jobs” and warned that anyone acting as an informer would be “responsible for their own death along with the administration”.