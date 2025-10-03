Fingers Chopped, Wrists Slashed: Maharashtra Auto Driver Hacked To Death In Front Of Minor Sons

In a chilling act of violence, a man was brutally murdered in front of his two young sons in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Syed Imran Shafiq, was allegedly targeted over an old business rivalry.

Attack In Broad Daylight

The attack unfolded near the railway station in the Silk Mill Colony area when Shafiq, accompanied by his three-year-old and 13-year-old sons, was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. A car intercepted them, forcing the vehicle to stop. Within moments, around half a dozen men stepped out and dragged Shafiq and his children onto the road.

What followed was a gruesome assault. The attackers used sharp weapons, striking Shafiq repeatedly while his children looked on in shock. In a desperate attempt to defend himself, he tried to grab their weapons, but the assailants overpowered him.

Brutality Beyond Imagination

The attackers chopped off Shafiq’s fingers, slit his wrist, and rained blows on his head and neck. They stabbed him multiple times, leaving him to die under a nearby foot overbridge. The sheer savagery of the crime has left the local community shaken.

Old Rivalry Suspected As Motive

Investigators believe the killing stemmed from a long-standing rivalry linked to a gas business dispute. Acting swiftly, police arrested three suspects within nine hours of the attack.

The prime accused, Mujeeb Don, is a known offender with multiple criminal cases against him. Along with him, authorities also took into custody his brother, Saddam Hussain Moinuddin, and brother-in-law, Sheikh Irfan Sheikh Suleman.