Ghaziabad: Speeding Car Mows Down 6-Year-Old In Indirapuram, Driver In Custody

A six-year-old boy died after being run over by a speeding car in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon. The accident triggered outrage among the child’s family and locals, who gathered at the nearby police station, demanding strict action against the driver.

The accident occurred in the Shakti Khand 4 locality in Indirapuram. The victim, identified as Yuvraj, died on the spot. Police immediately arrested the driver, Nitin, an employee at a Noida-based IT company, and seized the vehicle involved in the accident.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the victim, son of a construction worker, was returning home from a bhandara when the speeding car mowed him. The driver swerved the car to avoid a pothole but ended up hitting the boy.

ACP Abhishek Srivastava said senior police officers rushed to the station and pacified the crowd by assuring them of swift action in the case. Following this, Yuvraj’s body was sent for post-mortem examination, news agency PTI reported.

Police confirmed that Yuvraj’s father lodged a formal complaint, after which an FIR was registered against the accused driver. Police said Nitin, who was allegedly out for a drive with his family when the accident occurred, remains in custody.

He was booked under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The SUV belongs to Dixit and he was behind the wheel at the time of the incident. He claimed he did not notice the boy until he came under the rear wheels. Prima facie, it appears the car was not speeding, but further investigation will confirm its speed,” Srivastava said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

The victim's father told the Hindustan Times that his son "was having food when the SUV ran him over'. "Locals stopped the car immediately. A woman and child were inside along with the driver, who was later taken away by police. We went to the station and filed a complaint demanding strict action," he said.