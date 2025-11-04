Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process began across 12 States and Union Territories on Tuesday, prompting massive protests in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a large rally in Kolkata as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) stepped up its opposition to the SIR exercise.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: As phase 2 of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) begins today across 12 States/UTs, TMC leaders - led by CM Mamata Banerjee, carry out a massive protest against the process. pic.twitter.com/OzXnYY5DOh — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

TMC’s Statewide Protest Against SIR

TMC leaders and supporters took to the streets, denouncing the SIR process, which the party claims is politically motivated. The protest, spearheaded by CM Mamata Banerjee, drew large crowds in the state capital, with slogans against what TMC termed as an attempt to exclude legitimate voters.

BJP Delegation Meets Election Commission

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the TMC of using fake documents during the revision process. West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said, “Yesterday, a high-level delegation met with the CEC in Delhi. I, along with BJP leader Vijay Singh and General Secretary Jagannath Chattarjee, submitted evidence concerning the bogus documents, including a false birth certificate. They (TMC) are trying to malign the whole process. For that reason, we submitted the written demand.”

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On the BJP delegation meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner yesterday regarding false documents used in documentation by TMC, West Bengal LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari. He said, "Yesterday, a high-level delegation met with the CEC in… pic.twitter.com/QBDTFoQyBc — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

Adhikari Attacks Mamata Banerjee, TMC

Commenting on the TMC’s protest rally, Adhikari launched a sharp attack on the Chief Minister and her party. “It’s not a political program; it is a ‘Jamaat’ program led by ‘Khala’ Mamata Banerjee. A specific community participated, with TMC and Mamata Banerjee working to protect Bangladeshi Muslims,” he alleged.

The face-off between the TMC and BJP over the SIR exercise has intensified, with both parties accusing each other of attempting to manipulate the voter verification process ahead of the next electoral cycle.