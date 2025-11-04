PM Modi Wants Youth Busy Making Reels, Not Asking Questions: Rahul Gandhi In Bihar Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aurangabad, Nov 4: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youth to remain busy in making social media reels, so that they stay distracted from pressing problems about education, health and employment.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Bihar's Aurangabad district, Gandhi charged the PM with promoting “addiction” to social media.

“Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook... This is the new high (‘nasha’) of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this would ensure that the youth remain distracted, and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment,” he alleged.

Gandhi also claimed that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “were indulging in 'vote chori' (vote theft) in Bihar, as they know the NDA would not win the assembly polls”.

“The INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, will be a government of the extremely backward, socially marginalised and Dalits,” the former Congress president asserted.

“We want to transform the state into a manufacturing hub, see labels of made-in-Bihar on clothes and mobile phones, so that even China is forced to sit up and take note,” Gandhi said.

He also promised to revive the ancient glory of Bihar by setting up a state-of-the-art university at Nalanda, if the opposition bloc came to power.

Slamming the NDA government in the state, Gandhi accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of turning the youth of Bihar into labourers, and “destroying” all employment options for them.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha also claimed that Kumar was working on “directions from those sitting in New Delhi”.

“Question paper leaks are also a regular affair in Bihar, benefitting the financially rich students,” alleged Gandhi.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)