Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Wants Youth Busy Making Reels, Not Asking Questions: Rahul Gandhi In Bihar Rally

PM Modi Wants Youth Busy Making Reels, Not Asking Questions: Rahul Gandhi In Bihar Rally

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of distracting India’s youth with social media addiction, claiming the government wants them busy making reels instead of questioning unemployment and education issues.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Aurangabad, Nov 4: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youth to remain busy in making social media reels, so that they stay distracted from pressing problems about education, health and employment.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Bihar's Aurangabad district, Gandhi charged the PM with promoting “addiction” to social media.

“Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook... This is the new high (‘nasha’) of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this would ensure that the youth remain distracted, and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment,” he alleged.

Gandhi also claimed that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “were indulging in 'vote chori' (vote theft) in Bihar, as they know the NDA would not win the assembly polls”.

“The INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, will be a government of the extremely backward, socially marginalised and Dalits,” the former Congress president asserted.

“We want to transform the state into a manufacturing hub, see labels of made-in-Bihar on clothes and mobile phones, so that even China is forced to sit up and take note,” Gandhi said.

He also promised to revive the ancient glory of Bihar by setting up a state-of-the-art university at Nalanda, if the opposition bloc came to power.

Slamming the NDA government in the state, Gandhi accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of turning the youth of Bihar into labourers, and “destroying” all employment options for them.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha also claimed that Kumar was working on “directions from those sitting in New Delhi”.

“Question paper leaks are also a regular affair in Bihar, benefitting the financially rich students,” alleged Gandhi.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Bihar Rally PM Modi Social Media Addiction Bihar 2025 Elections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget