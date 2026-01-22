Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim

A major revelation has emerged in the case of the death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Sector 150 of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It has been reported that fire brigade personnel involved in the incident did not know how to swim, raising serious questions over the training standards within the state fire services.

The incident has put the spotlight on the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service, especially since clear instructions had already been issued making swimming training mandatory for fire personnel. Despite these orders, Noida’s fire staff were allegedly never given swimming training.

According to ABP News, which has accessed an exclusive letter issued by the fire services headquarters, directives were circulated in 2023 to all districts mandating swimming training for fire department personnel. The objective was to ensure effective rescue operations in water bodies, rivers and waterlogged areas.

UP AGD's Letter

The letter, issued by Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Padmaja Chauhan, clearly stated that district authorities must coordinate with nearby swimming training centres and ensure that Fire Sub-Officers, Leading Firemen and Firemen posted at fire stations receive proper swimming training.

However, despite these explicit instructions, Noida’s fire personnel reportedly have not undergone any swimming training to date, raising concerns about preparedness and accountability within the system.