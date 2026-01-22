Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMajor Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim

Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim

The incident has put the spotlight on the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service, especially since clear instructions had already been issued making swimming training mandatory for fire personnel.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

A major revelation has emerged in the case of the death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Sector 150 of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It has been reported that fire brigade personnel involved in the incident did not know how to swim, raising serious questions over the training standards within the state fire services.

The incident has put the spotlight on the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service, especially since clear instructions had already been issued making swimming training mandatory for fire personnel. Despite these orders, Noida’s fire staff were allegedly never given swimming training.

According to ABP News, which has accessed an exclusive letter issued by the fire services headquarters, directives were circulated in 2023 to all districts mandating swimming training for fire department personnel. The objective was to ensure effective rescue operations in water bodies, rivers and waterlogged areas.

UP AGD's Letter

The letter, issued by Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Padmaja Chauhan, clearly stated that district authorities must coordinate with nearby swimming training centres and ensure that Fire Sub-Officers, Leading Firemen and Firemen posted at fire stations receive proper swimming training.

However, despite these explicit instructions, Noida’s fire personnel reportedly have not undergone any swimming training to date, raising concerns about preparedness and accountability within the system.

Related Video

Breaking Alert: Delhi on Maximum Security as Terror Threat Looms on 26 January

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Techie Death Noida Fire Brigade
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Cities
IAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Cities
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Sexually Harasses Korean Woman Tourist On Pretext Of Security Check
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Sexually Harasses Korean Woman Tourist On Pretext Of Security Check
Cities
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Alert: Delhi on Maximum Security as Terror Threat Looms on 26 January
Breaking News: India on Edge – Intelligence Warns of Major January 26 Attacks
Breaking News: No Relief for Delhiites, Thick Smog Continues Across the City
Breaking News: Terror Alert Issued Ahead of Republic Day Across India
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget