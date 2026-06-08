Army Jawan Beaten To Death By Wife, In-Laws Over Alleged Extramarital Affair

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Army jawan killed by wife, family over suspected affair.

Wife found him with women, sparking violent family dispute.

Jawan succumbed to injuries; wife's family surrendered to police.

An Army jawan was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and three members of her family in Telangana's Medak district following a dispute linked to suspicions of an extramarital relationship. The deceased has been identified as Ponnam Kumar, who was serving in the Indian Army and had returned home on leave. The incident took place at his residence, where a confrontation broke out after he was allegedly found in a compromising situation, PTI reported.

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According to preliminary police findings, tensions had been brewing within the family over suspicions that Kumar was involved with another woman. The situation escalated when his wife allegedly found him inside the house with two women under circumstances that led to a heated argument.

Verbal Fight Turned Violent

Police said the verbal altercation soon turned violent. Kumar's wife, along with her parents and brother, allegedly assaulted him during the dispute.

Investigators believe the attack continued for some time, leaving Kumar with severe injuries. By the time the situation was brought under control, he had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the assault.

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The incident has shocked local residents, particularly because Kumar was an Army serviceman who had recently returned home on leave.

Family Members Surrender

According to police sources, the accused did not attempt to flee after the incident. Instead, they reportedly went to the Medak Town Police Station and informed officers about what had happened before surrendering.

Police later visited the residence, secured the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Kumar was posted in Uttarakhand and was scheduled to return to duty on June 10 after completing his leave. His death just days before rejoining his unit has left relatives and acquaintances stunned.

Investigation Underway

Police are now piecing together the sequence of events leading up to the assault. Statements are being recorded from family members, neighbours and others who may have knowledge of the dispute.

Investigators are also verifying the circumstances surrounding the alleged relationship and what transpired inside the house before the fatal altercation.

A case has been registered at Medak Town Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Officials said legal action will be taken based on the evidence gathered during the probe.

The incident has once again highlighted how unresolved domestic disputes and personal conflicts can spiral into deadly violence with irreversible consequences.