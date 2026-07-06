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English NewsCitiesMaharashtra Rains: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Warns Next 48 Hours Critical; State On High Alert

Maharashtra Rains: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Warns Next 48 Hours Critical; State On High Alert

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the rain crisis, ordered evacuations and high alert as heavy rain continues. Mumbai, Konkan and Nashik face flood, landslide and cloudburst threats.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Fadnavis reviewed floods, ordered officials to remain vigilant.
  • Heavy rains caused rivers to swell; red alerts issued statewide.
  • Authorities evacuated residents, diverted Warkaris, issued public advisories.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reviewed the state's flood and rain situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Mantralaya, directing officials to remain on high alert as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next two days.

The review meeting was attended by Minister Girish Mahajan, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, BMC Commissioner, senior officials, while Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors joined via video conference.

Key Directions

  • The Chief Minister instructed authorities to prepare detailed contingency plans for landslide-prone areas and remain on maximum alert over the next 48 hours.
  • Rivers in Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri have crossed the danger mark, prompting intensified monitoring.
  • The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall of up to 350 mm in rural Nashik on Monday, with a cloudburst alert in place. Authorities have been directed to evacuate vulnerable residents and keep the police on standby.
  • Palghar and the Konkan region remain under a Red Alert. Around 500 residents in Palghar are being shifted to safer locations.
  • Fadnavis said the next two days would be critical, adding that weather conditions are expected to improve from July 8 onwards.


Maharashtra Rains: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Warns Next 48 Hours Critical; State On High Alert

Special Advisory For Warkaris

With the Palkhi Sohla set to begin from Alandi on Monday, the Chief Minister noted that all four bridges leading into Alandi have been submerged due to flooding in the Indrayani River.

He directed the Pune District Collector to ensure that Warkaris do not enter Alandi and instead proceed directly to Pune from their current locations, while making their safety a top priority.

Mumbai Records 90% Of July Rainfall In Four Days

The Chief Minister said Mumbai has received nearly 90% of its average July rainfall in just four days, resulting in 310 tree fall incidents.

He warned that wind speeds are expected to increase further and directed authorities to evacuate residents from landslide-prone locations. Construction agencies have also been alerted to strengthen safety measures at project sites.

With a high tide expected from 3 pm, citizens have been advised to avoid beaches and exercise caution while travelling.

Disaster Response On Standby

Fadnavis said disaster management teams are coordinating with district, taluka and village administrations, while NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed at multiple locations.

He also instructed officials to coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to clear debris and restore traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.


Maharashtra Rains: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Warns Next 48 Hours Critical; State On High Alert

Public Advisory

The Chief Minister cautioned that Mumbai-MMR is likely to witness heavy rain and strong winds on July 7, while moderate to heavy rainfall in the ghat regions of central Maharashtra could trigger dam water releases.

He urged residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas, along riverbanks and in hilly regions, to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from beaches during high tide, and strictly follow advisories issued by local authorities. Citizens were also asked to immediately contact the local administration or emergency control rooms in case of any emergency.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current flood and rain situation in Maharashtra?

Rivers in Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri have crossed the danger mark. Palghar and the Konkan region are under a Red Alert, with heavy rainfall expected to continue for two more days.

What is the advisory for Warkaris during the Palkhi Sohla?

Warkaris are advised not to enter Alandi due to submerged bridges. They should proceed directly to Pune from their current locations, with their safety being a top priority.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rains Devendra Fadnavis Floods Maharashtra Rains
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