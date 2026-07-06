Rivers in Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri have crossed the danger mark. Palghar and the Konkan region are under a Red Alert, with heavy rainfall expected to continue for two more days.
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Maharashtra Rains: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Warns Next 48 Hours Critical; State On High Alert
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the rain crisis, ordered evacuations and high alert as heavy rain continues. Mumbai, Konkan and Nashik face flood, landslide and cloudburst threats.
- CM Fadnavis reviewed floods, ordered officials to remain vigilant.
- Heavy rains caused rivers to swell; red alerts issued statewide.
- Authorities evacuated residents, diverted Warkaris, issued public advisories.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current flood and rain situation in Maharashtra?
What is the advisory for Warkaris during the Palkhi Sohla?
Warkaris are advised not to enter Alandi due to submerged bridges. They should proceed directly to Pune from their current locations, with their safety being a top priority.
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