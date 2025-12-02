College Bus Plunges 20 Feet Into Gorge On Pune-Bengaluru Highway, 5 Students Critically Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a shocking incident on Monday morning, a college bus transporting students from late B.P. Junior College of Science in Pimplgaon, Nashik, plunged into a 20-foot gorge near Wathar village on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, situated in Karad, Satara district, Maharashtra. The bus, carrying approximately 40-45 students along with their teachers, reportedly veered off the road unexpectedly, creating a situation of panic and confusion among the passengers. The incident left everyone on board in a state of fear as the bus descended into the deep gorge.

Locals Rush To Rescue Students

As soon as news of the accident spread, nearby villagers rushed to the site to help with rescue operations. With remarkable effort and coordination, they were able to extricate all students and teachers from the bus. Eyewitnesses described the scene inside the bus as chaotic, with passengers scrambling to safety amid a tense and frightening situation. The swift action of the local community ensured that everyone was rescued without further harm.

Five Students Critically Injured

According to initial reports, five students sustained serious injuries due to the accident, while more than fifteen students suffered minor injuries. The critically injured were immediately transported to Krishna Hospital in Karad, where doctors commenced urgent medical care. Those in severe condition were placed under special medical observation to monitor their recovery closely. The hospital staff worked quickly to stabilize the injured and provide essential treatment.

Cause Of The Accident Under Investigation

Karad police promptly reached the accident site and began a thorough investigation into the incident. At this stage, the exact cause of the accident has not been determined. Preliminary reports suggest that the bus may have lost control, but authorities are continuing their inquiry to confirm the sequence of events leading to the plunge. The suddenness of the accident, occurring during a leisure trip for students, has raised concerns among parents and local residents. Law enforcement officials are actively examining all factors to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.

This tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of adhering to strict safety protocols on highways and maintaining vigilance during student trips. It highlights the need for constant monitoring and precautionary measures to protect passengers, particularly young students, during travel.