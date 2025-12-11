MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is examining a request from the Goa government to cancel the passports of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ beach shack where 25 people lost their lives in a devastating fire. Officials confirmed that the MEA has received a formal communication seeking action under the Passports Act.

Brothers Flew to Phuket Hours After Deadly Blaze

Within just five hours of the incident, and before authorities could issue a Lookout Circular, the Luthra brothers boarded an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Phuket.

Investigators have since uncovered that the duo booked their Thailand tickets on the MakeMyTrip platform at 1:17 am on 7 December, precisely when Goa Police and Fire Services were battling the massive inferno and rescuing those who were trapped inside the shack. The timing of their departure has become a central point of scrutiny as the probe accelerates.

Defence Claims Trip Was Pre-Planned

During proceedings at the Rohini Court in Delhi, the brothers insisted that their travel plans had been arranged in advance. Their lawyer argued that Saurabh had flown to Thailand on 6 December for a business meeting.

“On 6 December, the applicant travelled to Thailand for professional engagements and potential restaurant sites,” the counsel told the court. He maintained that the trip was not an attempt to evade the investigation and sought protection that would allow Saurabh to return to India without risk of immediate arrest.

Fresh Arrests and Rapid Progress in Investigation

In a separate development, another accused, Ajay Gupta, was produced before a Delhi magistrate on Wednesday after being detained by Goa Police. Following a medical examination, officials plan to take him to Goa for further questioning.

Goa Police stated that the investigation is advancing swiftly, and additional arrests are expected as officers reconstruct the chain of events leading to the fire — as well as the alleged attempt by the main accused to flee abroad within hours of the tragedy.

Court Proceedings Continue in Delhi

The case remains active in the Rohini Court, where the Luthra brothers’ plea is scheduled to be heard alongside the Goa government’s formal response. As legal arguments unfold and the investigation deepens, questions remain about accountability, timing, and the actions taken immediately after the fatal blaze.